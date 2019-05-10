Superman Henry Cavill takes gulp of rosemary water brand

Superman actor Henry Cavill has flown onto a list of high-profile investors in a rosemary water brand that claims to have anti-ageing powers.

The English A-lister has splashed out an undisclosed sum for a stake in No.1 Rosemary Water, and joins the likes of Take That’s Howard Donald, recruitment chief Robert Walters and Leon co-founder John Vincent as a shareholder.

The fizzy drink brand, founded by entrepreneur David Spencer-Percival in 2017, is pencilling in revenue of £1.3 million this year and is sold in over 1,500 outlets in the UK.

No.1 Rosemary Water, which is also backed by Literacy Capital, disclosed that drinks titan Coca Cola tabled a bid for the group, but was rebuffed.

As part of his deal, Mr Cavill, star of Superman and Mission Impossible, has become a partner in the business and will be filming a documentary about the health benefits of rosemary.

Mr Spencer-Percival said: “We are thrilled to have Henry on board. He’s super healthy and a committed advocate for nature and its power. He really believes in what we’re trying to do – bring a completely new category of health drink to the global market.”

Mr Spencer-Percival rose to prominence when he set up recruitment firms Huntress and Spencer Ogden, after which he made millions by cashing out.

He claims that No. 1 Rosemary Water is the “world’s first” single-extract rosemary drink.

It was inspired by the dietary habits of an Italian village, where the businessman says disproportionately high percentage of the population live beyond 100, relatively free of age-related illnesses such as dementia.

Press Association