Stormzy and Louis Theroux among famous faces at GQ Man of the Year celebration

Stormzy attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 16, 2022.

Stormzy, Louis Theroux and Andrew Garfield were among the numerous famous faces in attendance at the 2022 GQ Man of the Year event.

Heavyweights from the worlds of screen, music, and sports gathered for the special 25th anniversary event, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, in London on Wednesday.

This year the event welcomed a new format, replacing the traditional awards categories of years gone by with toasts to British GQ’s lead covers and other honourees.

During a candlelit dinner by Heston Blumenthal, toasts were raised by rapper Aitch and Little Simz, as well as actors Will Poulter and Paul Mescal, and broadcaster Alex Scott.

Expand Close Wishaw opted for a open black shirt and black blazer with large lapels for the event (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wishaw opted for a open black shirt and black blazer with large lapels for the event (Ian West/PA)

Guests then moved over to The Pavilion for an exclusive House of MOTY party with curated DJ sets by Stormzy and a live performance from US rapper Jack Harlow.

Stormzy and documentarian Theroux were reunited following the release of their recent episode of Louis Theroux Interviews.

Expand Close Stormzy and documentarian Theroux were reunited following the release of their recent episode of Louis Theroux Interviews (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stormzy and documentarian Theroux were reunited following the release of their recent episode of Louis Theroux Interviews (Ian West/PA)

In the documentary, the award-winning rapper spoke candidly about his upbringing, family, religion, and his struggles with mental health during the recording of his debut album.

It comes following a series of BBC programmes celebrating him as a “cultural icon”.

Expand Close Andrew Garfield attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Garfield attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

Video of the Day

Elsewhere, film and television stars John Boyega, Ben Wishaw and James McAvoy were pictured on the event’s red carpet, alongside House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Star Wars star Boyega wore a cream roll-neck jumper with matching suit and a gold chain accessory, while Wishaw opted for an open black shirt and black blazer with large lapels.

Expand Close Star Wars star Boyega wore a cream roll-neck jumper with matching suit and a gold chain accessory (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Star Wars star Boyega wore a cream roll-neck jumper with matching suit and a gold chain accessory (Ian West/PA)

D’Arcy wore a large leather jacket and displayed a shock of bright red hair for the event.

Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor also appeared together at the event.

Connor recently announced online he is bisexual, but suggested he was “forced” to come out publicly.

Expand Close Sydney Sweeney attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sydney Sweeney attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London (Ian West/PA)

His decision to come out was met with a wave of support from some of his more than one million followers, including from Locke, who wrote: “You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend.”

They were joined by fellow actors from across the pond, including White Lotus stars Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario.

As well as showbiz royalty, several sporting heavyweights attended the event including Sir Mo Farah, Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black and Lioness captain Leah Williamson.

Expand Close As well as showbiz royalty, several sporting heavyweights attended the event including Sir Mo Farah (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp As well as showbiz royalty, several sporting heavyweights attended the event including Sir Mo Farah (Ian West/PA)

Sir Mo wore a checked grey suit, with a Union flag bracelet accessory, and smiled as he posed for pictures.

Earlier this year the British Olympic champion made the shock revelation that he was trafficked to the UK as a child in an intimate BBC documentary.

Expand Close GB Olympian Tom Daley (r) donned a black roll-neck with white stars and a long coat, coordinating his outfit with his husband Dustin Lance Black (l) (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp GB Olympian Tom Daley (r) donned a black roll-neck with white stars and a long coat, coordinating his outfit with his husband Dustin Lance Black (l) (Ian West/PA)

His fellow Team GB athlete Daley donned a black roll-neck with white stars and a long coat, coordinating his outfit with his husband.

Williamson, who captained the England women’s football team to victory in the Euro 2022 competition earlier this year, told the PA news agency that she was “proud” to be at the event.

She said: “To be in a room with that many incredible achievements on an individual basis… there’s people in that room that see the world the way that I want to see it… so I’m proud to be here.”