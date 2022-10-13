Steven Spielberg puts his lost childhood in front of the lens in The Fabelmans

During his rich and remarkable 33-film career, Steven Spielberg has given us fleeting glimpses of his actual life. ET was inspired by an imaginary friend he created during his parents’ divorce; Close Encounters by memories of watching a meteor shower with his dad as a six-year-old, and the Indiana Jones movies were a tribute to the serial adventures he and George Lucas had been obsessed with as kids.

Now and then, there have been snatches of the real person behind the camera, but Spielberg’s latest feature gets closer to the bone. The Fabelmans became an instant awards frontrunner after being premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last month, with one critic calling it “one of his most original and satisfying films in years”. It’s due out here in January.

A thinly fictionalised telling of his own childhood, The Fabelmans opens in suburban Arizona, in 1952, as young Sammy Fabelman (played by Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord) prepares to see his first movie, Cecil B DeMille’s epic The Greatest Show on Earth. As he sits in the auditorium with his parents, Burt (Paul Dano) and Mitzi (Michelle Williams), Sammy is overwhelmed by the spectacle on the screen, and in particular a key scene in which a speeding locomotive crashes into stalled train carriages and throws them up in the air like matchboxes.

Cinema is just a trick, Burt, an engineer, tells his son afterwards, and proceeds to drily explain the mechanics of the moving image. But Mitzi, a concert pianist, has a more imaginative reading, and tells him that movies are like dreams.

“Dreams are scary,” Sammy replies, and is so disturbed by the sight of that Technicolor train crash that he can only exorcise its power by recreating it at home with a toy train and an 8mm camera. In that moment, a great storytelling director is born.

As the film suggests, the camera will become a filter between young Spielberg and the world, his heroic scenarios offering soothing correctives to life’s harsh realities. And harshest of all for young Sammy is the growing evidence that his parents’ marriage is beginning to disintegrate. In the film, Sammy notices a growing closeness between Mitzi and Bennie (Seth Rogen), Burt’s charming best friend.

As he’s splicing together his home movies after a camping trip, Sammy’s heart sinks when he spots Bennie and Mitzi kissing in the background: he now realises his parents’ marriage is doomed and, for once, the camera has not been his friend.

It is not surprising, in retrospect, that so many of Spielberg’s early films extolled the simple pleasures of the postwar suburban American childhood: he basked in those happy images of kids flying around on bikes and embarking on harmless adventures because, for him, suburbia was a sort of paradise lost.

During a press conference at the Toronto Film Festival, Spielberg explained that he had cobbled together a screenplay for the film during lockdown through a series of Zoom conversations with his regular writing partner Tony Kushner. As Spielberg teased out his childhood, he explained, Kushner became a kind of therapist. “I should have charged by the hour,” joked Kushner, who was with him at the conference.

“This film, for me,” Spielberg added, “was a way of bringing my mom and dad back.” Both his parents died in the last five years, and it’s hard to imagine he would have felt free to rehash their story so intimately had either of them been alive.

Spielberg has not been a lucky Oscar nominee but, all in all, The Fabelmans may represent his best chance of multiple awards in years: Michelle Williams in particular is being touted as a hot favourite.

One wonders, though, if he will care too much about all that, because The Fabelmans, his most intimate film yet, is already a significant personal achievement, and tells the story he always wanted to tell. Out of crisis and heartbreak, a great talent was born. It’s hard to imagine that Spielberg would have become the unique and distinctive director he is without that early adversity.

In The Fabelmans, we see the film-making obsession take hold in the teenage Sammy (now played by Gabriel LaBelle), who cajoles friends into appearing in increasingly ambitious home movies, Westerns and war films in the main, one of them seeming like a very early version of Saving Private Ryan.

Though he would study film at California State University, it’s safe to say Spielberg taught himself how to make movies. After watching screenings of Pinocchio, Godzilla and Lawrence of Arabia, he made as many as 20 of those 8mm shorts and, aged just 14, he shot a 26-minute short film called Amblin’, which his father financed, and which was screened in a local cinema. By the time he made his feature-film debut in the early 1970s, Spielberg was pretty much the finished article.

Unable to raise funds for his own projects, he directed episodes of TV shows such as Columbo and Marcus Welby, MD, and used the opportunity to hone his storytelling techniques.

The TV movie Duel (1971) was his debut feature, and a kind of dry run for Jaws, the beast in this case being a giant semi-truck whose psychotic driver targets and tries to kill a harmless commuter. When Richard Zanuck and Universal decided to let the young film-maker direct their big-budget 1975 monster movie Jaws, Spielberg grasped the opportunity.

He was lucky to have arrived in Hollywood during a rare and brief window where younger directors were given their head. In the 1960s, the collapse of the old studio system and the advance of television had spooked producers and executives, who feared the entire cinematic distribution model would shortly collapse. To have any hope at all of staying in business, they had to attract younger audiences. And so, ambitious young bloods such as Scorsese, De Palma, Coppola, Lucas and Spielberg were given chances they might otherwise never have had.

After Jaws, Spielberg became one of the most sought-after directors in Hollywood and was free to do as he pleased. He left his childhood behind, but in ways he never did: his parents’ separation continued to preoccupy him, and bob to the surface in unexpected ways.

His 1982 film ET became a massive global hit and the highest-grossing film ever at the time. But to him it was about something other than stranded aliens and glowing spaceships.

“ET was about the divorce of my parents,” he once said, “how I felt when my parents broke up. I responded by escaping into my imagination to shut down all my nerve endings, crying, ‘Mom, Dad, why did you break up and leave us alone?’ My wish list included having a friend who could be both the brother I never had and a father that I didn’t feel I had any more.”

That friend was ET, and this is part of Spielberg’s genius: to create compelling mainstream blockbusters that also contain auteurish autobiographical undercurrents. Many critics have pointed out the personal subtexts in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which starred Richard Dreyfuss as an Indiana lineman who becomes obsessed with UFOs after catching a fleeting glimpse of one.

When a hi-tech spaceship eventually lands, its alien crew communicate through music: Spielberg’s dad was a computer engineer, his mother a musician. The director has not discouraged this kind of speculation.

Spielberg made his 1998 epic Saving Private Ryan following a 15-year rift with his father, Arnold, whom he blamed for his parents’ divorce. When his mother, Leah, pointed out that the separation had been her fault too, he began to “try to figure out how I could win my father’s love back”. He did so by thanking not just Arnold, a veteran, but all of that heroic generation that had prevailed in Europe and the Pacific during World War II.

As The Fabelmans chugs confidently towards the awards season, cinematic memoir is in vogue. In the past few years, we have had Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari and Paolo Sorrentino’s Hand of God. Among the other possible awards contenders next year are Empire of Light, Sam Mendes’ romance set in a 1980s British cinema and based on his own youth, and Armageddon Time, James Gray’s autobiographical drama set in 1980s Queens.

Spielberg has not always been a lucky nominee. Nominated for an Oscar 19 times, he has won just three. Up for Best Director for Close Encounters, he lost out to Annie Hall; Raiders of the Lost Ark was pipped for the same award by Warren Beatty’s Reds; ET was overlooked for Best Picture and Best Director in favour of Gandhi, which now seems odd; The Color Purple gained 11 nominations and won none, and in recent years fine films such as Lincoln, The Post and West Side Story have been mainly passed over. Could The Fabelmans score big this year?

Spielberg has always been a fan of the nouvelle vague film-makers, especially François Truffaut. He cast him in Close Encounters and particularly admires Les Quatre Cents Coups (The 400 Blows), Truffaut’s 1959 film based on his childhood, and probably the best cinematic memoir of all time.

You could say that The Fabelmans is Spielberg’s 400 Blows — his own attempt to fully understand his artistic evolution — and its release should intrigue all film lovers.