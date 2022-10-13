| 11.3°C Dublin

Steven Spielberg puts his lost childhood in front of the lens in The Fabelmans

In his new film, the director explores the link between his parents’ divorce and his need to make movies. It could be his biggest Oscar contender yet

Paul Dano (left), Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord and Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans. Photo by Merie Weismiller Wallace via Amblin Entertainment Expand

Paul Whitington

During his rich and remarkable 33-film career, Steven Spielberg has given us fleeting glimpses of his actual life. ET was inspired by an imaginary friend he created during his parents’ divorce; Close Encounters by memories of watching a meteor shower with his dad as a six-year-old, and the Indiana Jones movies were a tribute to the serial adventures he and George Lucas had been obsessed with as kids.

Now and then, there have been snatches of the real person behind the camera, but Spielberg’s latest feature gets closer to the bone. The Fabelmans became an instant awards frontrunner after being premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last month, with one critic calling it “one of his most original and satisfying films in years”. It’s due out here in January.

