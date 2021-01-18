Steve Martin: I’ve received the Covid-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Steve Martin has thanked science after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The comic, 75, had the jab in New York City.

He wrote on Twitter: “Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated!

“Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!

“The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliche …) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard.

“Thank you all, and thank you science.”

Asked how he received the vaccine, the star of The Jerk said: “I signed up online through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line”.

Dame Judi Dench, Sir David Attenborough and Sir Tom Jones are among the UK stars who have received the vaccine.

Other prominent names to have had the jab include actor Sir Ian McKellen, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and entertainer Lionel Blair, who are all in their eighties.

