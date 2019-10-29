Stars of The Crown and Game Of Thrones join Bafta Rising Star jury

Game Of Thrones star Gemma Whelan and The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby have been announced as jury members for the EE Bafta Rising Star Award.

Game Of Thrones star Gemma Whelan and The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby have been announced as jury members for the EE Bafta Rising Star Award.

Joining them to choose the five-strong shortlist of nominees is also broadcaster Edith Bowman and one of last year’s Rising Star nominees, Cynthia Erivo.

The accolade, which celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2020, is the only award at the Bafta film ceremony to be voted for by the public.

Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in The Crown and will be replaced by Helena Bonham Carter in the upcoming series, said it was important to recognise up and coming talent in the industry.

Edith Bowman, Vanessa Kirby and Gemma Whelan.joined a jury of industry experts to decide five nominees for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award 2020. The nominees will be announced on 6th January 2020, when voting will be open for the public to decide the winner at www.ee.co.uk/bafta.

She told the PA news agency: “I remember what it feels like to be at the beginning of something. I think it’s really cool that there’s something for emerging actors and I guess even being nominated, it’s so cool for the people on the list, and you just know they are going to be massive. It’s a really cool moment to come in at that point and lift them up.”

The Bafta-winning actress said one piece of advice for up and coming stars was to make sure they learn their lines well.

She said: “The two things I always say is make sure you have a really full life outside of acting… especially at the beginning, it can feel like so tunnel vision, that that is the centre of the universe, and having a really full life outside is really important.

“And just know your lines back to front, inside out, it’s so basic, it’s something one of the first directors I worked with taught me, you have to do them about a thousand times so they are so in your body you could do them standing on your head.”

Gentleman Jack star Whelan told PA: “I suppose when you are watching a film just sometimes your eye is just drawn to someone and you can’t stop watching them. And alongside that I felt like I was looking for someone who was an unusual choice perhaps, someone you wouldn’t haven’t heard of and yet who has been quietly working in their field… star quality is something you can really sense I think.”

Edith Bowmanjoined a jury of industry experts to decide five nominees for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award 2020. The nominees will be announced on 6th January 2020, when voting will be open for the public to decide the winner at www.ee.co.uk/bafta.

Previous nominees and winners of the Rising Star Award include James McAvoy, Tom Hardy, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Kristen Stewart and Tom Holland.

Erivo, who was nominated for the award last year, said: “I’m so excited to have the opportunity to have a say in this year’s jury discussion and can’t wait to debate this year’s extraordinarily talented candidates!”

Additional jury members amongst others include producers Uzma Hasan and Georgina Lowe and casting directors Lucy Bevan and Nina Gold.

EE Rising Star Award jury chair Andrew Orr said: “New talent is the lifeblood of the British Film industry and the EE Rising Star Award is a fantastic opportunity to put some incredible young talent in the spotlight.”

The shortlist for the award will be announced on January 6 and the winner will be revealed at the Bafta film awards on February 2 2020.

PA Media