Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter were among the stars hitting the silver carpet ahead of the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter were among the stars hitting the silver carpet ahead of the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Stars hit the silver carpet ahead of 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Hollywood’s biggest names have descended on the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for one of the final major awards shows before the Oscars.

Brown, the 15-year-old star of Stranger Things, arrived on the carpet wearing a white Louis Vuitton dress over matching trousers.

She had her hair down and completed the look with a diamond necklace, watch and rings.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wore all white on the SAG Awards carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bonham Carter is among the nominees for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in regal drama The Crown.

The British star walked the carpet in a dark blue sequined gown while hiding her eyes behind a pair of diamond-encrusted sunglasses.

The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter is among the nominees ahead of the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Dakota Fanning dazzled in a flowing beaded gown with cut-out details.

The 25-year-old actress had a statement ring on her right hand.

Dakota Fanning posed on the carpet at the SAG Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Christina Applegate is nominated for her role in comedy series Dead To Me.

She wore a flowing, daisy-printed gown with long sleeves.

Christina Applegate stood out on the silver carpet (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel opted for a patterned look on the carpet.

The 30-year-old’s strapless gown was complete with an over-sized bow tied at the front.

Nathalie Emmanuel was among the stars pictured arriving at the SAG Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Joey King is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or miniseries for her role in The Act.

She wore a sparkly black dress for the ceremony, completing the look with a matching clutch bag.

Joey King is also among the nominees (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Oscar-winning star Allison Janney was another on the carpet.

She wore a figure-hugging black dress which featured white detailing.

Allison Janney posed for photographers on the silver carpet (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The SAG Awards take place in Los Angeles.

PA Media