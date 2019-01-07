Stars dazzle in metallic gowns at Golden Globes

Claire Foy, Lucy Boynton and Nicole Kidman are among the stars to dazzle in metallics on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Foy, who is nominated for best supporting actress for playing Neil Armstrong’s wife Janet in First Man, wore a yellow silk gown with large metallic embellishments.

Claire Foy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kidman, who is nominated for best actress in a drama for Destroyer, chose a maroon sequinned gown with long sleeves, paired with a silver globe bag.

Nicole Kidman (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts, who received a nod for playing a counsellor in the Amazon Prime drama Homecoming, paired her gold gown with black satin trousers and black strappy heels.

Julia Roberts ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emily Blunt, who is nominated for playing the title role in Mary Poppins Returns, chose a sleeveless, silver dress while Mary Queen Of Scots star Saoirse Ronan also opted for silver sequins, this time with a plunging neckline.

Emily Blunt (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Saoirse Ronan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton also embraced metallics but with a disco twist, pairing her gold sequinned dress with gold eye shadow and a tousled blonde bob.

Lucy Boynton (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway opted for an unusual leopard print dress and Emma Stone, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in The Favourite, chose a sleek nude dress with sequinned details.

Anne Hathaway (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Golden Globes are taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Press Association