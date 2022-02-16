Star Trek fans thrilled to know that new movie will reunite Chris Pine’s crew

Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Pine in ‘Star Trek Into Darkness'

Fans are thrilled about a new Star Trek sequel that will reunite Chris Pine and his crew.

On Tuesday, executive Brian Robbins and producer J.J. Abrams announced at a Paramount investors’ event that they’re planning to get the Enterprise clan together once again.

No other details were revealed but the makers hope that returning cast members will include Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, and John Cho.

All the actors have previously starred in three Star Trek films.

Paramount has been trying to reunite the cast members since 2018, when negotiations with Pine and Chris Hemsworth (who played Captain Kirk’s father in 2009’s Star Trek) fell through.

In fact, in 2019, Star Trek IV was reportedly cancelled by Paramount studios.

Some industry insiders claimed at the time that relationships with Pine and Hemsworth over contract negotiations had broken down, and news about the project had been scarce ever since.

Deadline also reported that Star Trek IV had been abandoned completely.

Pine has played Captain Kirk across three Star Trek films, the first two of which were directed by JJ Abrams.

Fans are “overjoyed” knowing that Pine and his crew are making a return on the big screen.

Video of the Day

“Literally cannot wait for Star Trek 4,” wrote one fan.

Another person added: “Hi Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto are coming back for a fourth Star Trek movie. I’m so excited and can already tell I’ll be obnoxious over it.”

The new film is due in theatres on 22 December 2023.