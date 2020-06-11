Spike Lee: veteran auteur with no fear of the firing line

Spike Lee has never shirked a fight, and last week came out swinging during an interview with the BBC's Will Gompertz. "Why are people angry?", he said, referring to the mass demonstrations across America.

"People are angry because black people are being killed left and right, cops walked away free… You're angry because you live every day in this world where the system is not set up for you to win."

As for President Trump? He's not Spike's President: he calls him 'Agent Orange' ("I got it from Busta Rhymes"), as well as "a gangster, trying to be a dictator". Strong words, but Spike always does his best talking with images. Two weeks ago, he released a short video combining footage of George Floyd with that of Eric Garner, who died while in a police chokehold in 2014, as well as clips from his own 1989 film Do the Right Thing, in which a character called Radio Raheem was killed by, you guessed it, a police chokehold. That's Spike Lee for you, always engaged, always relevant, and though his new film has its roots in the Vietnam War, it's right on the money in terms of the current debate.

In Da 5 Bloods, which debuted on Netflix yesterday, Delroy Lindo, Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters and Isiah Whitlock Jr play four African-American veterans who return to Vietnam on what at first seems a noble mission. They hope to discover the remains of their fallen commander 'Stormin'' Norman (Chadwick Boseman), a fearless soldier whose death in a firefight has haunted all of them ever since. There's also the slightly less heroic matter of a hidden stash of gold bullion.

As is usual with Spike, Da 5 Bloods feels like watching four or five different movies at once: it's part war film, part thriller, part horror, even a kind of ramshackle western. It also contains the usual bracing doses of agitprop: at various points reality interjects via jarring still images and of real historical figures and events. One of the veterans is ribbed constantly about having voted for Donald Trump.

Lee has always been interested in providing a different version of the prevailing American historical narrative, and in Da 5 Bloods he makes the point that although African-Americans make up only 11pc of the US population, they accounted for 31pc of troops in Vietnam. And as the brittle psychological state of the four adventurers illustrates, America's black warriors were not rewarded for their service. In fact, they were shunned.

Though his straight-talking demeanour and refusal to politely ignore the subtle racism of others has sometimes made him a divisive figure, Spike is without doubt the most important black filmmaker in American history. And though his career suffered a slump in the 2000s, he has returned with a bang in recent years with films - such as BlacKkKlansman and this one - that seem as rawly urgent as anything he has done.

Spike, though, did not dream of becoming a film director from an early age. Born Shelton Jackson Lee in Atlanta, Georgia in 1957, he was nicknamed 'Spike' by his mother, because he was "a tough baby". His background was cultured: his dad was a jazz musician, and his mother a teacher who took him regularly to plays and films, although Spike was more interested in sport as a child. When he was eight, the family moved to Brooklyn in New York.

In 1977, Lee was doing an arts degree at Morehouse in Atlanta when he returned to New York for the summer. Manhattan was in turmoil, riven by crime and civil unrest, and in July, a blackout lasting 25 hours unleashed a spree of looting, arson and vandalism. Spike ran through the streets with a Super-8 camera, recording the chaos. He was hooked. In the late 1970s, there was only a handful of black directors in Hollywood, and making a film that honestly discussed the warts-and-all African-American experience must have seemed next to impossible. Not to Spike, whose determination and formidable work ethic would help him force his way into an industry that wanted nothing to do with him.

By 1986, he had released his first feature, She's Gotta Have it, a charming and witty black-and-white relationship comedy starring Tracy Camilla Johns as Nola Darling, a young woman juggling three suitors, one of them amusingly played by Lee himself. Made for less than $200,000, it grossed $7m and was acclaimed by critics, who called Spike the black Woody Allen. But he didn't want to be the black anything, and in his next movie, he staked his claim as a daring and original film-maker who needn't be compared to anyone.

A bristling indictment of American race relations, Do the Right Thing (1989) was partly inspired by real events. It is set on a sweltering summer day in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a black area of Brooklyn in which Italian-American Sal (Danny Aiello) runs a pizza joint. Tempers flare when he tells a black youth called Radio Raheem to turn off his boombox, and when Sal smashes the box with a baseball bat, a tragic chain of events ensues.

Not much now needs to be said about the famous scene in which Raheem dies in a police chokehold, as it has since been replayed countless times for real on American streets. And when critics expressed unease at Lee's decision to conclude the film with a quote from 1960s firebrand Malcolm X, he was unrepentant.

"When you're being hit upside the head with a brick, I don't think that young black America is just going to turn their head and say 'Thank you, Jesus, for hitting me upside the head with a brick'."

Do the Right Thing was not even nominated for best film at the 62nd Oscars, where the award was given to Driving Miss Daisy.

The films that Spike has made since (like Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, Clockers, Inside Man and Summer of Sam) have moved fluently between styles and genres, to the alarm of some who felt he ought to be more tightly focused on race issues. But race is always there, bubbling under the surface of even his most cheerful films, and the fact he has worked in the mainstream has made him all the more influential.

After what critics saw as a slump in form over the past decade or so, Lee bounced back with his 2018 comic drama BlacKkKlansman, which was based on the true story of a 1970s black cop who managed to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. For me, it is one of his sharpest films, and in a key scene, Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) watches aghast as Klan recruits are shown DW Griffith's deeply problematic silent classic The Birth of a Nation to inspire them to even greater heights of racism.

The Birth of a Nation had been on the film course the young Lee took at NYU. "They taught that DW Griffith is the father of cinema," he told the New Yorker much later, "they talked about all the innovations - which he did. But they never really talked about the implications of Birth of a Nation, never really talked about how that film was used as a recruiting tool for the KKK." But Spike knew, and Spike has a long memory.