Spike Lee: veteran auteur with no fear of the firing line


On the set of Da 5 Bloods (from left) director Spike Lee, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors and Norm Lewis. Photo by David Lee/Netflix Expand

On the set of Da 5 Bloods (from left) director Spike Lee, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors and Norm Lewis. Photo by David Lee/Netflix

DAVID LEE/NETFLIX

Paul Whitington

Spike Lee has never shirked a fight, and last week came out swinging during an interview with the BBC's Will Gompertz. "Why are people angry?", he said, referring to the mass demonstrations across America.

"People are angry because black people are being killed left and right, cops walked away free… You're angry because you live every day in this world where the system is not set up for you to win."

As for President Trump? He's not Spike's President: he calls him 'Agent Orange' ("I got it from Busta Rhymes"), as well as "a gangster, trying to be a dictator". Strong words, but Spike always does his best talking with images. Two weeks ago, he released a short video combining footage of George Floyd with that of Eric Garner, who died while in a police chokehold in 2014, as well as clips from his own 1989 film Do the Right Thing, in which a character called Radio Raheem was killed by, you guessed it, a police chokehold. That's Spike Lee for you, always engaged, always relevant, and though his new film has its roots in the Vietnam War, it's right on the money in terms of the current debate.

