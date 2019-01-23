Spike Lee jumps for joy after hearing Oscar nominations

Spike Lee jumped for jump after realising BlacKkKlansman had earned six Oscar nominations.

The filmmaker picked up his first best director nod for the film, in a category also featuring Alfonso Cuaron for Roma, Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite, Adam McKay for Vice and Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War.

BlacKkKlansman, which tells the story of an undercover black police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan, is also up for best picture.

Lee watched the nominations announcement on Tuesday from his bed, surrounded by his wife, Tonya, and their grown-up children, daughter Satchel and son Jackson.

Jackson videoed the moment BlacKkKlansman was read out among the best picture category.

Lee jumped up in the air in delight at the news, before asking his family: “That’s six, right?”

BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington missed out on a best actor nod, though Adam Driver is nominated in the supporting category.

Composer Terence Blanchard is up for the film’s score. Lee is the sixth black filmmaker nominated for best director and would be the first to win if he is successful.

Lee earned his first Oscar nomination for the screenplay of 1989’s Do The Right Thing.

Press Association