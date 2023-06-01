Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse directors: ‘This film took 750 years to make’

Phil Lord and Chris Miller on trying to clear the high bar set by the 2018 animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The trouble with making an animated action movie that wows the critics and wins an Oscar is that then you have to make the next one. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse emerged from the ether without much fuss in 2018 to tell a story that had been rehashed half a dozen times in the previous decade. And maybe it was our jaded attitude to superhero movies in general that made this one seem so special.