Sparkles, sequins and sneakers made for a joyous Oscars red carpet

Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan and Regina King all brought it in the style stakes.

Carey Mulligan (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

By Prudence Wade, PA

It was hard to know where celebrities would take fashion for this year’s Oscars – would they keep things subdued, or would they relish the opportunity to be back on the red carpet?

Luckily, it seems like big, bold and beautiful fashion is back on the agenda, and celebs pulled no punches with their style choices…

Viola Davis (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Red carpet favourite Viola Davis chose a white gown by Alexander McQueen, keeping things interesting with intricate cut-outs.

Carey Mulligan (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Carey Mulligan – nominated for her leading role in Promising Young Woman – went for gold in a glittering ballgown by red carpet favourite Valentino.

Regina King (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Regina King dressed like a high fashion butterfly for this year’s ceremony, wearing a blue Louis Vuitton gown with shimmering silver stripes and statement sleeves.

Celeste Waite (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Singer Celeste takes this year’s prize for best accessory on the red carpet. She carried a realistic, heart-shaped bedazzled clutch straight from Gucci’s recent anniversary catwalk show.

Glenn Close (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Glenn Close brought a bit of colour and shimmer to the ceremony, wearing a royal blue beaded dress with indigo gloves and trousers underneath.

Youn Yuh-jung, left, and Han Ye-ri (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Minari stars Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri gave us a masterclass in block colours: Yuh-jung in a navy gown with capped sleeves and pockets, and Ye-ri making a statement in fire engine red.

Maria Bakalova (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Maria Bakalova – who shot to fame in mockumentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – went full princess for her Oscars moment, wearing a white Louis Vuitton gown with a deep V, subtle sequins and lots of tulle.

Chloe Zhao, left, and Joshua James Richards (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Who said trainers didn’t belong on the red carpet? Nomadland director seems to think comfortable is the way forward, pairing her high-necked nude gown with white sneakers.

Andra Day (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Gold seemed the hottest colour of the night, with Andra Day also getting in on the trend in a Nineties-inspired metallic dress with thin straps and plenty of leg on show.

PA Media

