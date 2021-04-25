Sparkles, sequins and sneakers made for a joyous Oscars red carpet

It was hard to know where celebrities would take fashion for this year’s Oscars – would they keep things subdued, or would they relish the opportunity to be back on the red carpet?

Luckily, it seems like big, bold and beautiful fashion is back on the agenda, and celebs pulled no punches with their style choices…

Expand Close Viola Davis (Chris Pizzello/AP) / Facebook

Whatsapp Viola Davis (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Red carpet favourite Viola Davis chose a white gown by Alexander McQueen, keeping things interesting with intricate cut-outs.

Expand Close Carey Mulligan (Chris Pizzello/AP) / Facebook

Whatsapp Carey Mulligan (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Carey Mulligan – nominated for her leading role in Promising Young Woman – went for gold in a glittering ballgown by red carpet favourite Valentino.

Expand Close Regina King (Chris Pizzello/AP) / Facebook

Whatsapp Regina King (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Regina King dressed like a high fashion butterfly for this year’s ceremony, wearing a blue Louis Vuitton gown with shimmering silver stripes and statement sleeves.

Expand Close Celeste Waite (Chris Pizzello/AP) / Facebook

Whatsapp Celeste Waite (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Singer Celeste takes this year’s prize for best accessory on the red carpet. She carried a realistic, heart-shaped bedazzled clutch straight from Gucci’s recent anniversary catwalk show.

Expand Close Glenn Close (Chris Pizzello/AP) / Facebook

Whatsapp Glenn Close (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Glenn Close brought a bit of colour and shimmer to the ceremony, wearing a royal blue beaded dress with indigo gloves and trousers underneath.

Expand Close Youn Yuh-jung, left, and Han Ye-ri (Chris Pizzello/AP) / Facebook

Whatsapp Youn Yuh-jung, left, and Han Ye-ri (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Minari stars Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri gave us a masterclass in block colours: Yuh-jung in a navy gown with capped sleeves and pockets, and Ye-ri making a statement in fire engine red.

Expand Close Maria Bakalova (Chris Pizzello/AP) / Facebook

Whatsapp Maria Bakalova (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Maria Bakalova – who shot to fame in mockumentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – went full princess for her Oscars moment, wearing a white Louis Vuitton gown with a deep V, subtle sequins and lots of tulle.

Expand Close Chloe Zhao, left, and Joshua James Richards (Chris Pizzello/AP) / Facebook

Whatsapp Chloe Zhao, left, and Joshua James Richards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Who said trainers didn’t belong on the red carpet? Nomadland director seems to think comfortable is the way forward, pairing her high-necked nude gown with white sneakers.

Expand Close Andra Day (Chris Pizzello/AP) / Facebook

Whatsapp Andra Day (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Gold seemed the hottest colour of the night, with Andra Day also getting in on the trend in a Nineties-inspired metallic dress with thin straps and plenty of leg on show.

