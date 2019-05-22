Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain promote Dark Phoenix in London

Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain could barely control their giggles as they attended a photocall for their film X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The actresses looked as if they were having a blast at the event in London.

Sophie Turner, left, and Jessica Chastain (Ian West/PA)

Turner, who plays Jean Grey in the Marvel film, looked stylish in jeans and a white crop top with mirrored sections around the bottom and at the neck.

Black and silver shoes completed her fashion-forward look.

Sophie Turner (Ian West/PA)

Chastain, who plays an alien shapeshifter in the movie, was elegant in a black dress with a deep plunge.

Jessica Chastain (Ian West/PA)

The actresses were joined on the red carpet by co-stars Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy, who play Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto and Charles Xavier/Professor X.

Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy (Ian West/PA)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is released in UK cinemas in June.

