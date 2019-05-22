Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain promote Dark Phoenix in London
The film also stars Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy.
Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain could barely control their giggles as they attended a photocall for their film X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
The actresses looked as if they were having a blast at the event in London.
Turner, who plays Jean Grey in the Marvel film, looked stylish in jeans and a white crop top with mirrored sections around the bottom and at the neck.
Black and silver shoes completed her fashion-forward look.
Chastain, who plays an alien shapeshifter in the movie, was elegant in a black dress with a deep plunge.
The actresses were joined on the red carpet by co-stars Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy, who play Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto and Charles Xavier/Professor X.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix is released in UK cinemas in June.
Press Association