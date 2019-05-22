Entertainment Movies

Wednesday 22 May 2019

Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain promote Dark Phoenix in London

The film also stars Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy.

Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain (Ian West/PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain could barely control their giggles as they attended a photocall for their film X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The actresses looked as if they were having a blast at the event in London.

Sophie Turner, left, and Jessica Chastain (Ian West/PA)

Turner, who plays Jean Grey in the Marvel film, looked stylish in jeans and a white crop top with mirrored sections around the bottom and at the neck.

Black and silver shoes completed her fashion-forward look.

Sophie Turner (Ian West/PA)

Chastain, who plays an alien shapeshifter in the movie, was elegant in a black dress with a deep plunge.

Jessica Chastain (Ian West/PA)

The actresses were joined on the red carpet by co-stars Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy, who play Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto and Charles Xavier/Professor X.

Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy (Ian West/PA)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is released in UK cinemas in June.

