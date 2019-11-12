Sonic The Hedgehog’s makeover was hailed a success by fans as a new trailer for the upcoming movie was released.

Sonic The Hedgehog: Fans hail redesign as ‘greatest glow up of 2019’

Fans reacted with horror when the original trailer for the film was unveiled in April, criticising the design of the title character for his human-like face, big teeth and disproportionate legs.

Now Sonic, star of a popular series of Sega video games in the 1990s, has had a redo with a design closer to that of the original character – and fans are relieved.

SONIC'S NEW REDESIGN FOR THE MOVIE LOOKS 6731949461X BETTER OMG. pic.twitter.com/8Jr0jrBhmu — 𝙹𝚊𝚍𝚎☄️ (@Wildbergerrrr) November 12, 2019

EVERYBODY SHUT UP, SONIC’S BABY NOW AND I LOVE HIM pic.twitter.com/NCTwiIsK3z — angel ♥️ (@heartshrooms) November 12, 2019

The criticism of the original trailer sent designers and animators back to the drawing board to completely remodel the look of the beloved blue hedgehog – work which caused the release date of the movie to be pushed back until next year.

Fans were impressed with the transformation, or glow up, that Sonic had undergone for the movie, in which he is voiced by Ben Schwartz.

Saw the new sonic trailer and MY GOD THIS GLOW UP pic.twitter.com/hWFvNqca5A — 💝 Fragrance 🌸 (@luiarr1) November 12, 2019

wish I could glow up like my mans sonic over here 😔#SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/UXUWsx6sw4 — de'oh the silver stan (@DeohOracle) November 12, 2019

Sonic had the greatest glow up of 2019 pic.twitter.com/8WkF53QZzf — Derrick ‎⍟ ⎊ SAW JOKER (@spxiderman) November 12, 2019

Many people praised the work of the animators who worked to change the design.

new Sonic looks so good pay the animators and artists who worked overtime the fattest raise of all time pic.twitter.com/3W0MGn3OB1 — Trasher (@Slasher) November 12, 2019

It’s amazing to see how the internet took part to change Sonic’s movie design!

The team who worked on it did a fantastic job recreating it! Can wait to see the movie eventually! pic.twitter.com/HLT2OYmigx — Mayo (@m__a__y__o_) November 12, 2019

Now people are excited to see the movie, which also stars Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik and Westworld’s James Marsden as Tom Wachowski – although some still had some doubts about other aspects of the trailer.

QUICK FIRST IMPRESSIONS



THE HUMOR SEEMS HIT OR MISS, BUT WHEN IT IS "MISS" IT'S NOT UNBEARINGLY BAD LIKE TOILET HUMOR OR SOMETHING



SONIC LOOKS WONDERFUL AMAZING FABLOUS



THIS MOVIE LOOKS PRETTY QUALITY AND I LIKE HOW PHSYCOTIC JIM CAREY IS



8.5/10 HYYYPPPPEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/g7a3UqNsMg — BulbaSour (@SourBulba) November 12, 2019

Much better. Muuuuch better. 😍 Better trailer too. Still iffy on the story, but Sonic been done some good. #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/tpEUGVx5dy — Kenton Booker (@A_Jazzy_Book) November 12, 2019

I’m actually a bit excited for this film now, and I’m not even a Sonic fan! 😂



Not only does Sonic look miles better than before, but he also looks really cute! 😱😊



Amazing job, guys! 😁 #SonicMovie #CatchSonic pic.twitter.com/kZMRNvcx4J — Mεναηs ツ (@Mevans2703) November 12, 2019

Sonic The Hedgehog is due for release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

PA Media