Snubs, surprises, stand-out moments and take-aways from the SAG Awards

There were a few surprises, a handful of snubs, and some interesting quotes on Time's Up from the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in LA last night...

There were a few surprises, a handful of snubs, and some interesting quotes on Time's Up from the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in LA last night...

Three Billboards edges closer to Oscar Best Picture

Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home the prestigious Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday which means it could well land the Best Picture Oscar as the SAG ensemble award is often a strong indicator. 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 21/01/2018 – Frances McDormand (C), who won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Sam Rockwell, who won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and the cast of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Monica Almeida The film won three of its four nominations, with Frances McDormand picking up Outstanding Performances by an Actress in a Leading Role and Sam Rockwell winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. The fourth nomination was for Woody Harrelson in Rockwell's category.

The snubs were hard to take Greta Gerwig's coming of age indie comedy Lady Bird had followed Three Billboards with three nominations. However, it walked away without any wins. Saoirse Ronan lost out to McDormand while ensemble also went to Three Billboards and Laurie Metcalfe was beaten by I, Tonya' Alison Janney for Best Supporting Actress.

Saoirse Ronan attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner Image) Elsewhere, in TV, eyebrows were raised when critically acclaimed The Handmaid's Tale, which picked up several Globes and Emmys, was also left prizeless. Elisabeth Moss was beaten by The Crown's Claire Foy. TV ensemble, meanwhile, went to This is Us. And Stranger Things and Glow failed to bag even one of their four nominations each. Get Out, The Big Sick, The SHape of Water and Mudbound had all been nominated for two awards each and all went home empty handed.

24th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 21/01/2018 – Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for "Big Little Lies." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Another surprise on the night was Alexander Skarsgard win for Best Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Big Little Lies. Nobody was more surprised than him.

"A lot of people have been talking about who the greatest male actor ever is. Is it [fellow nominee] Mr. Robert De Niro? Or the tall dude from True Blood? The thespians have spoken. Thank you very much for that."

While he has picked up awards at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice and Emmy's, he was up against Benedict Cumberbatch for Sherlock: The Lying Detective, Jeff Daniels for Godless, Robert De Niro for The Wizard of Lies and Geoffrey Rush for Genius for the SAG.

Gary Oldman cried as he picked up his award The 59-year-old actor couldn't hide his emotions as he picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of late former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour', his first ever SAG.

"I've become emotional," he said. "Thank you, SAG-AFTRA for this tremendous honor. I am honestly and truly thrilled and overjoyed to be in this room tonight, not only with my amazing fellow nominees, but my friends and peers. Gary Oldman takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Z1gFYx6UTG — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018 "There are giants of acting in this room tonight. Two of them share my table: Geoffrey Rush and Richard Jenkins. "Robert DeNiro, Morgan Freeman and of course the extraordinary, my old sparring partner, Denzel Washington."

He concluded: "They are telling me to wrap up and that very sad music seems to follow me everywhere, so I will just say this, that Churchill reminds us we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give and you have given enormously tonight and I am so deeply, deeply honoured and proud to receive this magnificent award. God bless you all, thank you!" Julia Louis-Dreyfus couldn't attend due to chemotherapy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (57) was unable to attend the ceremony at which she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, because she's just completed chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. However, she tweeted, "I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?" I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken? — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018 Presenters Connie Britton and Mandy Moore accepted Julia's award on her behalf.

Connie said: "Julia Louis-Dreyfus couldn't be here this evening. Julia, we're thinking of you and we love you and we are happy to accept the Actor on your behalf." And when the 'Veep' cast took to the stage to pick up their ensemble comedy award, they thanked their "leader" for the honour. Matt Walsh said: "I'd like to thank Julia, our leader, who is so unfortunately not here." Nine Actors® now belong to @OfficialJLD, the most ever. Congratulations to you, Julia! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/f4WJjFoa8W — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018 Julia announced last September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Her latest win makes her the most decorated actor in SAG Awards history.

Kristin Bell's opening monologue took aim at Melania Trump

As the SAG Awards first ever female host, Kristen Bell said she was the show's First Lady and as First Lady her first initiative would be to stamp out cyberbullying. Her statement drew giggles as Melania Trump had promised, prior to the election of Donald as President of the United States, that she would tackle the issue and protect kids from bullies online. "I never thought I’d grow up to be the first lady, but you know what? I kinda like it," said Bell. "I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying.

"Because I have yet to see any progress made on that problem quite yet." Morgan Freeman singled out audience member who wouldn't shut up during his acceptance speech The 80-year-old actor was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony, and received a standing ovation from the audience. He said it was "beyond honour, this is a place in history".

He also objected to the "gender specific" statuette: "I wasn't going to do this; I'm going to tell you what's wrong with this statue. It works from the back, but from the front, it's gender specific. Maybe I started something." However, before beginning his speech he gave out to an audience member for talking. He said: "Hey... I'm talking to you." As the unknown person looked up at the stage, he added: "Yeah, hey... okay, well you just stand out to me. That's all."

William H. Macy says 'the predators in our business, they're gonna get fired' William H Macy picked up Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Shameless and he spoke backstage about Time's Up. "It's hard to be a man these days," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think a lot of us feel like we're under attack and feel like we need to apologise. Perhaps we do. Perhaps we are. But we'll keep talking. "We had a meeting, a bunch of guys got together under the auspices of Time's Up. And that's good for men. Men don't talk enough, and they don't talk to other men." The 67-year-old actor, who has who has daughters Sophia, 17, and Georgia, 15, with wife Felicity Huffman, is "proud" of the changes already made in Hollywood in the wake of the recent sexual misconduct scandal. 24th Annual SAG Awards – Press Room He said: "On one hand, in what we do for a living, we’ve got to be free to speak the unspeakable and try things, so I hope it doesn’t throw a wet blanket on things, and I don’t believe it will because half of the business is women and they’re smart and they’re hip. "I have two daughters, and I feel girls are ascendant, and I’m thrilled for them. It’s a good time to be a girl. And I’m proud of this business, because such things as safety in the workplace — I think that’s done. We’re not going back. It’s changed. It changed in an instant and it’s not going back." But William - who famously publicly supported his 'Shameless' co-star Emmy Rossum in her negotiations to be paid more than him - warned it will take time for true equality to be achieved. William H. Macy (L) and Felicity Huffman attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_010 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image) "It's clear right now that people, the predators in our business, they're gonna get fired. They'll get fired really quickly. I think safety in the workplace is something that we can do now, instantaneously. "When it comes to 50/50, it's going to take time. It's inevitable that it's going to happen and the pay equality, it's happening. I'm really proud to be in this business, because I think showbiz will move with dispatch. "I don't think it's just a wave and everything's going to go back to the way it was. I think these are permanent and good changes. I have two daughters and I'm so happy for them. It's a good time to be a girl." Sterling K Brown made history by becoming the first African American male to win his award He nabbed Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us having also become the first African American male actor to win the Golden Globe for the same role. Sterling K. Brown makes history by becoming the first African American male to receive the Actor® in this category! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/9PfOkg1ig4 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018 Sterling K. Brown can't stop crying and neither can we 😭 What a moment. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/dhXwf4nFBe — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 22, 2018 Dame Judi Dench had an odd nomination at the SAG Awards and Twitter didn't let it go SAG Awards winners: Saoirse Ronan loses out to Frances McDormand as Three Billboards wins three prizes All the red carpet style from the SAG Awards 2018

Online Editors