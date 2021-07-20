Sir Sean Connery tartan tribute to debut at this year’s Dressed to Kilt

Sir Sean Connery donning full Highland dress after he was formally knighted by the Queen in 2000 (David Cheskin/PA)

A new Sir Sean Connery tartan in tribute to the late James Bond actor will be unveiled this weekend at the Dressed to Kilt fashion show in New York.

The popular event returns after a coronavirus-related hiatus last year and will be held at Long Island’s Mill Neck Manor on Saturday night.

During the show, which was originally co-founded by Connery, he will be honoured with a new tartan specially designed for the actor with input from his family.

His fellow Dressed to Kilt co-founder Dr Geoffrey Scott Carroll arranged the plan for the kilt which is produced by Glenisla Kilts with a bespoke coat and dress designed by Totty Rocks of Edinburgh.

The kilt’s debut will be modelled on the runway by Sir Sean’s granddaughters, Natasha and Samara Connery.

Scottish tartan designer Mark Gibson helped work on the look with his wife Lady Micheline Connery, son Stephane Connery and his granddaughters.

The show, which raises funds for the Navy SEAL Foundation, will also be livestreamed around the world with tickets still available at http://www.dressedtokilt.com.