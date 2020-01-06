Sir Elton John was a very happy man at the Golden Globes.

Sir Elton John unable to contain his delight after Golden Globes wins

The singer and his long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin won the best original song prize for I’m Gonna Love Me Again in the film Rocketman.

The movie’s star Taron Egerton was also named best actor in a comedy/musical for his role as the singer.

HOW YOU GONNA LEAVE ELTON JOHN HANGING AFTER WINNING AN AWARD FOR PLAYING ELTON JOHN

Both wins left Sir Elton, 72, absolutely delighted.

Footage from the ceremony showed him cheering Egerton, 30, when his name was announced.

Sir Elton celebrated his win with lyricist Taupin with snaps posted on his Instagram Stories account.

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin at the Golden Globes (Sir Elton John/Instagram)

Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish produced the film.

“Okay wow!!,” Furnish wrote on Instagram. “This is just about one of the happiest moments of my life.

“Bernie Taupin and Elton just picked up their first major songwriting award together. So proud to have produced the film that made this possible. And grateful to everyone that helped bring Rocketman to the big screen.”

Olivia Colman was congratulated by her co-stars in The Crown for her win, scooping the best actress in a TV drama prize.

“Delighted for Olivia Colman at the Golden Globes for rewarding her amazing work on The Crown – a privilege to work with her,” Jason Watkins, who played prime minister Harold Wilson, said.

Russell Crowe won an acting award for The Loudest Voice.

Crowe, a New Zealander who lives in Australia, did not travel to Los Angeles.

He posted a video of his Golden Globe trophy in a box on a fire truck.

Thanks to the @goldenglobes .

What a cast I got to work with.

Naomi Watts, Annabelle Wallis, Sienna Miller, Aleksa Palladino, Josh Stamberg, Seth MacFarlane, Simon McBurney and everybody else. They created a complete world. Their commitment, sensitivity and courage was inspiring.

David Walliams was among those congratulating Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

She won best actress in a TV comedy, while the sitcom was named best TV series (musical comedy).

“To call her the Queen of Comedy is wrong as it implies there would also be a king and she is peerless,” Walliams said.

To call her the Queen of Comedy is wrong as it implies there would also be a king and she is peerless. Instead let's call Phoebe Waller-Bridge the Supreme Leader of Comedy.

“Instead let’s call Phoebe Waller-Bridge the Supreme Leader of Comedy.”

US actress Awkwafina posted a snap of her Golden Globe after winning an award for her role in The Farewell.

Tonight

“I’d like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally, I told you I’d get a job dad,” she said at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

PA Media