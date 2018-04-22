Sir Anthony Hopkins puzzles fans with ‘scary’ Twitter video

Sir Anthony Hopkins has puzzled fans by sharing a creepy video of himself dancing around with wide eyes and a maniacal grin.

Sir Anthony Hopkins has puzzled fans by sharing a creepy video of himself dancing around with wide eyes and a maniacal grin.

The Oscar-winning actor, 80, posted the footage on Twitter with the caption: “This is what happens when you’re all work and no play…”

It shows him dressed in black, bobbing back and forth with a crazed smile on his face, while music plays. This is what happens when you’re all work and no play... pic.twitter.com/2KvkJ2baw6 — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 22, 2018 Fans said the clip was “peculiar”, with some suggesting it was the star’s “scariest role to date”. Others thought the footage was hilarious.

“I’m kinda scared, but also charmed. Don’t know what else to say,” one person posted. I’m kinda scared, but also charmed. Don’t know what else to say 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Hu3XJQvnmo — Edgar (@EdgarOrtega875) April 22, 2018 “With all due respect, Sir Anthony, that is THE single most peculiar thing I’ve seen all day…” said another.

With all due respect, Sir Anthony, that is THE single most peculiar thing I've seen all day...😂😂😂 — Mouth of Sauron (@simon_lindsell) April 22, 2018 One said: “This was horrifying. Even fun loving Anthony Hopkins is scary.” This was horrifying. Even fun loving Anthony Hopkins is scary https://t.co/cafcEPGyA6 — Adamiller (@millerlit_) April 22, 2018 “Is it just me, or is this scaring the crap out of anyone else? I’m going to have nightmares of a stressed-out Hannibal Lecter, snapping from “over-work”!” said another fan.

Is it just me, or is this scaring the crap out of anyone else? I’m going to have nightmares of a stressed-out Hannibal Lecter, snapping from “over-work”!



Dear Sir Anthony: go out and “play”, or at least take a walk in the sun & have a nice quiet pint 🍺 somewhere, hon... — The Mominatrixx 💙💙 #AutismAwareness (@TheMominatrixx) April 22, 2018 One person tweeted that it was “the best 32 seconds of my life”. The best 32 seconds of my life. — Andrew S. (@andrewrobscott) April 22, 2018 The actor’s upcoming roles include King Lear in a television film.

Press Association