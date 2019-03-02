Simon Pegg shows off body transformation for new film role

Simon Pegg has shown off a new physique after a six-month body transformation for his new film Inheritance.

In a shirtless photo, the Run Fatboy Run star can be seen smiling while looking away from the camera, showing off a lean but muscular torso with tattoos dotted over his shoulders and upper chest.

A post from his personal trainer Nick Lower said: “#SimonPegg 6 month body transformation for #InheritanceMovie.

“The brief for this role was lean, VERY lean. It required a specific body shape & look.”

Also occasional mild grumpiness...😝💪🏻 https://t.co/d1V9OedEo6 — Pegg News (@simonpegg) March 1, 2019

The tweet was shared on Pegg’s official Twitter page, with a comment adding: “And occasional grumpiness.”

Little is known about the plot of Inheritance, but Pegg will star opposite Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen and Chace Crawford.

In a separate post on Instagram, Lower said Pegg’s body weight dropped from 78kg to 69kg and his body fat shrank from 12% to eight percent.

He achieved the look through “a mix of strength, circuits, core & 60km p/w trail runs” and “a sound nutrition plan that worked for him and his goals.”

Lower added: “6 months of hard work has paid off and I tip my hat to you sir…”

