Significant reshoots take place after Disney test audience left Disenchanted by some Enniskerry filming

Extras on the set of Disney's 'Disenchanted', in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, last summer. Photo: Mark Condren

SIGNIFICANT reshoots of the Disney movie Disenchanted, which was shot in Ireland last summer, are taking place due to mixed reactions during test screening.

Reshoots got under way in the UK last week in the Buckinghamshire village of Hambleden, southeast England.

The principal cast, along with numerous extras, are involved in reshoots of scenes similar to those in the Wicklow village of Enniskerry last year, which drew thousands of onlookers to the medieval set.

The English village has been transformed with flowers and signs, while buildings have been decorated to appear as fairytale-style shops similar to those seen in Enniskerry.

Read More

Reshoots will also take place in New York City and are expected to last until the end of this month.

Hollywood stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, who are the cast leads, have been spotted around several locations in the UK in costume. Dempsey will make his singing debut in the movie.

Filming wrapped up in Ireland last August after four months of shoots in Dublin, Louth and Wicklow.

An industry source said: “They (the production team) did have to reshoot some scenes. As of March 28, reshoots have been under way in Buckinghamshire, England due to mixed reception at a test screening. Reshoots will also take place in New York City and are expected to last until April.”

Video of the Day

The Disney+ animated musical romantic comedy is the follow-up to the 2007 fantasy film Enchanted.

It is a massive-budget production, with Adams reprising her role as Giselle, an animated woman set to marry Prince Edward. She finds herself trapped in the real world. The film switches from animation to live-action.

She meets the dashing divorce lawyer, Robert (played by Dempsey), and soon finds out that living in the real world with all of its real problems is not really all that bad. She realises that true love can find you when you least expect it.

It remains unclear if large portions of the movie are being reworked – which could potentially lead to a delay to the release – or if just a few scenes are being tweaked after test screening complaints.

The original release date was due to be late this year, but that may now be pushed backed to next year.

The film is directed by Adam Shankman of Hairspray fame and produced by Barry Josephson who worked on Enchanted and TV series Bones. It will also feature new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted earned them critical acclaim.