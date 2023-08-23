Sherlock's Mark Gatiss supports US actors’ strikes amid ‘chilling’ AI capabilities

Writer, director, comedian and actor Mark Gatiss is supporting the actors and writers on strike in the United States.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are on strike, along with Writers Guild of America, and nearly all major Hollywood productions have shut down.

Key issues for both unions include residual payments, which have been nearly wiped out by the switch to the streaming system, and the unpaid use of their work and likeness by artificial intelligence avatars.