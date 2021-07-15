Sharon Stone wows at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone brought Hollywood glamour to the south of France as she attended the Cannes Film Festival (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Sharon Stone brought Hollywood glamour to the south of France as she attended the Cannes Film Festival.

The veteran star, 63, wore an ice blue Dolce & Gabbana gown with 3D floral appliques on the red carpet for the premiere of romantic drama The Story Of My Wife.

“This is what dreams are made of,” Stone wrote on social media alongside a picture of the dress.

Sharon Stone sprinkled stardust on the red carpet at Cannes (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

She was joined on the French Riviera by Lady Victoria Hervey.

The British socialite, 44, walked the carpet in a glittering pink gown with a thigh-high slit.

Lady Victoria Hervey attended the premiere of The Story Of My Wife at the Cannes Film Festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Actress Poppy Delevingne, the 35-year-old big sister of model Cara, maintained the family’s high fashion reputation.

She stood out in a yellow floor-length dress with a semi-sheer skirt.

The Delevingnes have a reputation as fashionistas, which Poppy did her best to maintain (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Model and singer Hana Cross was another famous face in attendance.

The former partner of Brooklyn Beckham walked the carpet in a shimmering, figure-hugging gown.

Model Hana Cross sparkled at Cannes (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Hollywood actress Maria Bakalova has been enjoying herself at Cannes and was spotted at a promotional event for Iranian film A Hero.

The breakout star of the second Borat movie made a love heart shape with her hands while posing for picture in a green outfit with white, pink-striped boots.

Maria Bakalova enjoyed a breakthrough year thanks to her starring role in the second Borat film (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Attendees at Cannes, one of the world’s best-known and most prestigious film festivals, gathered on a beach to watch fireworks to mark Bastille Day in France.

The festival is scheduled to end on July 17.