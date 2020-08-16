| 15.4°C Dublin

Sharon Stone condemns ‘non-mask wearers’ for giving ill sister coronavirus

The actress shared photos of her hospital room.

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Sharon Stone has said a “non-mask wearer” has given her ill sister Kelly coronavirus and begged others to wear face coverings.

The actress shared a string of photos of her sister’s hospital room, with a huge yellow tube pumping air in and a member of the medical staff dressed in full PPE.

She wrote: “My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this.

“She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy.

“There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results.

“Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

Stone is the latest in a number of stars who are using social media to ask people to wear masks.

Last week, Charmed actress Alyssa Milano shared a video of her hair loss as a result of Covid-19 as she begged people to take the illness seriously and wear masks.

