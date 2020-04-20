Sharon Horgan and Kristin Scott Thomas join Gareth Malone’s lockdown show

Sharon Horgan and Kristin Scott Thomas will join Gareth Malone and the Military Wives Choirs for a special episode of the choirmaster’s lockdown series on YouTube.

The actresses starred in the film Military Wives, based on the story of the women who founded the choir while their partners were serving in Afghanistan.

Horgan and Scott Thomas will discuss their roles in the film while a member of the Military Wives Choirs network helps with the active vocal warm-ups.

Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan (Ian West/PA)

Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan (Ian West/PA)

The Great British Home Chorus series has brought amateur and professional singers from around the country together while they are social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking from his home studio, Malone said: “I’m delighted to be joined by the Military Wives Choirs for a special sing-along as part of The Great British Home Chorus series.

“No one knows better the importance of singing through adversity, and what it can do for the mind, body and spirit, than these inspiring women.

“To have the wonderful actors Sharon Horgan and Kristin Scott Thomas along for this very special episode is fantastic and I look forward to catching up!”

Former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, vocal coach Mark De-Lisser and Richard Beadle, the music director of Hamilton’s West End production, have recently appeared on the show.

The Military Wives episode of The Great British Home Chorus airs at 5.30pm on April 22

PA Media