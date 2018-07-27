Entertainment Movies

Friday 27 July 2018

Shareholders approve Disney’s £55bn acquisition of Fox entertainment

The deal would help Disney compete with new technology players like Amazon and Netflix.

The 21st Century Fox logo outside its New York office (AP)
The 21st Century Fox logo outside its New York office (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Disney’s 71.3 billion dollar (£55.5 billion) acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment division is one step closer after shareholders approved the deal.

The tie-up brings together Marvel’s X-Men and Avengers franchises and creates an entertainment behemoth in the digital streaming era.

The shareholder vote caps a saga that began in December 2017, when Disney made its first offer for part of Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate.

ipanews_09b2a08f-282b-48b8-991b-cf1ae80bcbeb_embedded226281474
The move would bring the X-Men franchise under the same umbrella as the Avengers (Ian West/PA)

It kicked off a bidding war with Comcast, which dropped out last week to focus on an attempted buyout of Sky.

The Fox deal will help Disney compete with technology players like Amazon and Netflix.

The agreement is not expected to close for several months and still requires regulatory approvals.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment