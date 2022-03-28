Seven standout moments from Oscars 2022: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock, an Irish win and a few flops

The producers of the 94th Oscars wanted to create an unforgettable evening filled with surprise moments.

And boy, did they get that.

Here we look back at some of the most memorable moments of the 2022 Oscars.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Undoubtedly the most shocking and talked about moment of the night (if not the most shocking moment in Oscars history) was when Will Smith strode on stage and appeared ro slap Chris Rock in the face.

It came after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith has alopecia and has openly spoken about hair loss.

Referring to Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut, Rock said: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.”

Smith then rushed the stage and punched Chris Rock in the mouth before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

Expand Close Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rock appeared shocked saying “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.”

The US telecast cut away during the altercation and the sound dropped, but it was picked up by international telecasts and circulated on social media.

Video of the Day

Shortly afterwards, Will Smith went on to pick up the Best Actor award. In his acceptance speech he seemed to refer to the incident.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling me to do and be in this world," he said.

“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.

“I know to do what we do you’ve got to be able to take abuse, you’ve got to be able to have people talk crazy about you in this business.

“You’ve got to be able have people disrespecting you and you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s OK.”

He added; “Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things.”

Kenneth Branagh wins best screenplay for ‘Belfast’

While there were many nominations for Ireland, the only take-home was Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ for Best Original Screenplay.

Branagh paid tribute to the “amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland” after winning his first ever Academy Award.

In total, Branagh has been in the running for an Oscar eight times, including best director and actor for ‘Henry V’.

His nomination this year saw him set a record as the first person to be nominated in seven different categories throughout his career.

Expand Close Kenneth Branagh accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Belfast" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kenneth Branagh accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Belfast" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Branagh, said his story was “the search for hope and joy in face of violence and loss”.

He then paid tribute to those “lost along the way”, including John Sessions and Jim Dornan, the father of Belfast’s star, Jamie Dornan.

“We miss them, we love them, we will never forget them,” Branagh continued.

“And we will never forget all of those lost in the heart-breaking, heart-warming, human story of that amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland.”

‘CODA’ wins big

CODA was the big winner on the night after being named this year’s Best Picture.

The film, which is a remake of French film La Famille Bélier, focusing on the only hearing member of a deaf family, is the first film distributed by a streaming service to win best picture.

Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor role; making him the second deaf actor to bring home an Oscar, joining his co-star Marlee Matlin who won for Children of a Lesser God in 1987. “This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community. This is our moment.”

Expand Close Patrick Wachsberger, from left, Eugenio Derbez, Sian Heder, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth, Philippe Rousselet, and Fabrice Gianfermi, winners of the award for best picture for "CODA", pose in the press room signing "I love you" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Patrick Wachsberger, from left, Eugenio Derbez, Sian Heder, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth, Philippe Rousselet, and Fabrice Gianfermi, winners of the award for best picture for "CODA", pose in the press room signing "I love you" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Three hosts are much better than none

After three years of nobody fronting the Oscars, this year the Academy welcomed a trifecta of hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

The trio did a solid job with Schumer delivering some great one liners (​​“The Academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man," she quipped at the start of the awards).

She also poked fun at some of the films and stars in the room.

Expand Close Hosts Amy Schumer, from left, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall appear on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hosts Amy Schumer, from left, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall appear on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him?” she asked.

“He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends,” she said alluding to DiCaprio’s tendency to date younger women.

Sykes also referred to the controversial decision to present some of the awards (make up, live action short, lighting, sound production) before the ceremony.

"It was a controversial and difficult decision, but I think we’ve moved on,” she said, before the lights on the stage flickered behind her.

Jane Campion’s record breaking win

Jane Campion’s award for best director, for ‘The Power of the Dog’, comes just a year after Chloe Zhao’s victory with the film ‘Nomadland’.

It represents the first back-to-back wins by women for Best Director since the Oscars began in 1929. It is the third time a woman has won the award (Kathryn Bigelow scooped it in 2010).

Campion previously won an Oscar in 1994 for Best Original Screenplay for ‘The Piano’ (1994).She was nominated for best director for the same film but lost to Steven Spielberg for ‘Schindler’s List’.

Expand Close Jane Campion accepts the Oscar for Best Director for "The Power of the Dog" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jane Campion accepts the Oscar for Best Director for "The Power of the Dog" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Jessie and Ciaran miss out

Jessie Buckley and Ciarán Hinds were nominated for Best Supporting roles for their respective roles in ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Belfast’.

Sadly, neither of them picked up an award.

‘West Side Story’ star Ariana DeBose won the best supporting actress Oscar for her performance as Anita in the classic musical, 60 years after her predecessor in the role, Rita Moreno, earned the statue herself. While Troy Kotsur won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in ‘CODA’.

Expand Close Olivia Colman, left, and Jessie Buckley appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Olivia Colman, left, and Jessie Buckley appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Beyoncé and show segment flops

The producer of the 94th Oscars had hoped to reverse the ratings freefall by packing it with celebrities and standout performances. So what better way to kick things off than with Queen Bey herself?

Beyoncé, performed her Oscar-nominated song ‘Be Alive’ from King Richard in the tennis courts of Compton where Venus and Serena used to play. It is the first awards show Beyonce has done in five years, and she was surrounded by dancers and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. It was a hit.

Other segments weren’t so successful.

Having professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, professional surfer Kelly Slater, and snowboarder Shaun White introduce a James Bond montage was an odd choice.

As the NY Times said it felt “like the product of a “How to appeal to young people” brainstorming session gone wrong”.