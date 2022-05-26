Seth Rogen among stars paying tribute to ‘legendary’ actor Ray Liotta

Seth Rogen, Jamie Lee Curtis and Viola Davis are among the Hollywood stars who have paid tribute to the “legendary” actor Ray Liotta following his death at the age of 67.

His publicist Jennifer Allen, from Viewpoint, confirmed to the PA news agency that the Goodfellas star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters.

Liotta was best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese.

During his acclaimed career, he also starred in hit films including the 1986 black comedy Something Wild and played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams.

I can't believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022

Rogen described Liotta as a "true legend" as he recalled the "joy" of starring alongside him in the 2009 comedy film Observe And Report.

Rogen described Liotta as a “true legend” as he recalled the “joy” of starring alongside him in the 2009 comedy film Observe And Report.

He tweeted: “I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person.

“Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace.”

Curtis, who starred with Liotta in 1988 drama Dominick And Eugene, remembered him as a “gentle man”.

She wrote on Twitter: “Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear.”

Davis also paid tribute by writing on Twitter: “RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work.”

RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon pic.twitter.com/FvsV2NNHkw — Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) May 26, 2022

Alessandro Nivola said acting alongside Liotta in the 2021 crime drama The Many Saints Of Newark was one of his career highlights.

Nivola shared a photo of one of their scenes together on Twitter, writing: “RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles.

“The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career.

“He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors. Too soon”

Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/O5tueLlBMP — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 26, 2022

James Mangold, who directed Liotta in the 2003 thriller Identity, also posted a photo of the pair as he expressed how he was “shocked and saddened” to hear the news.

He added: “Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor.”

The Batman star Jeffrey Wright said he was glad he got a chance to tell Liotta that he was a “great actor”.

He tweeted: “Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette also expressed sadness over the news of her friend’s death, recalling how they had a “lot of laughs” together.

Liotta leaves behind his daughter Karsen, whom he shares with his ex-wife Michelle Grace, and his fiancee Jacy Nittolo.