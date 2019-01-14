Screen Actors Guild condemns film academy for ‘outrageous’ Oscar tactics

The Screen Actors Guild has called on the film academy to stop trying to prevent stars from appearing on award shows before the Oscars.

In an unusually critical statement, SAG-AFTRA (American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) said it has received multiple reports that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is pressuring actors to appear only at next month’s Academy Awards.

Several award shows occur before that, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27.

Actors should be free to accept any offer to participate in industry celebrations. @TheAcademy attempts to intimidate SAG-AFTRA members are meant to limit their opportunities. #sagaftramembers https://t.co/qnrzyis7LB — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) January 14, 2019

SAG-AFTRA said in a statement: “This self-serving intimidation of SAG-AFTRA members is meant to limit their opportunities to be seen and honour the work of their fellow artists throughout the season.

“Actors should be free to accept any offer to participate in industry celebrations.

“The apparent attempt by the academy to keep our members from presenting on their own awards show is utterly outrageous and unacceptable.

“We call on the academy to cease this inappropriate action.”

Kevin Hart (Ian West/PA)

After Kevin Hart’s departure, the Academy Awards remain without a host. With less than six weeks to go before the February 24 broadcast, they appear likely to remain that way.

To compensate, the academy has apparently sought to populate the telecast with starry presenters. One reported gambit has been to unite the Avengers cast at the Oscars.

The open feud with SAG-AFTRA is only the latest headache for the film academy, which is seeking to revamp this year’s Oscars telecast.

It earlier scuttled plans for a new best popular film category after a backlash.

Press Association