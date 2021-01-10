Scorsese captures the eccentric but misses the heart of NY relic

Covid-19, we are told, may have destroyed New York City as we knew it, but for many, the city was destroyed 25 years ago when, in response to impending bankruptcy, it was turned into a tourist theme park with an M&M store at its heart. Mayor Giuliani's '90s clean-up of the city may have removed the fleapit porno cinemas and streetwalkers from Times Square, but in doing so the city's febrile atmosphere was also sanitised and muted, and the writers and eccentrics who made Manhattan an artistic Mecca were made strangers in their own stomping ground.

In the midst of this regrettable transformation, Fran Lebowitz has been a doughty survivor, a gangster relic from the days of Warhol's factory and a living emblem of New York as it used to be. Perhaps for this reason she has been a subject of particular fascination for that great chronicler of the city and of gangsters - Martin Scorsese. He has already made one film about her - 2010's Public Speaking - and this coming week Netflix premieres a new piece by him on the writer, the aptly titled Pretend It's A City.

It's easy to see why Lebowitz makes such an irresistible subject for the great filmmaker, for she is a writer who barely writes, whose bon mots need an audience, and a camera. In the late 1970s she was a bold streak of colour across the cultural sky. She wrote two bestselling commentaries on life in New York, Metropolitan Life (1978) and Social Studies (1981) which bristled with acerbic wit and wisdom but, since then, despite clearly having plenty to say, she has barely published anything. Scorsese gets around what she calls her 'writer's blockade' by capturing her in the full flow of conversation, cantankerously cursing Manhattan's shiny new facades, deploring modern technology, and, in a precursor to one of the slogans of the pandemic, urging tourists to go home - and stay there.

The problem, as with Public Speaking, is that it's all a little too self-satisfied. Lebowitz's opinions - she has one on everything, the documentary trumpets - have become ossified through chat show repetition and, at times, she gives the impression of reading from an autocue that is located inside her own head. Two documentaries later, she, as a person, still remains largely unknown. Is an androgynous woman of advanced age, living alone in a crowded metropolis from which she feels alienated, ever lonely, for instance? We never learn in this film, which brilliantly taps into her electric persona but neglects her human pulse.

You would think that the smouldering bin fire that was 2020 would be squarely in the wheelhouse of Charlie Brooker, a writer who has chronicled, and sometimes preempted, our dystopian present like no other. And yet, as with Trump and the comedy writers of late-night TV, the far-fetched nature of the material seems to have thrown Brooker for a loop. How else to explain Death To 2020, a dog's dinner of a comedy review, which boasts an all-star cast - Hugh Grant, Samuel L Jackson and Lisa Kudrow among them - but hardly a single joke worthy of the name. In a year in which Olivia Colman once again channelled every subtle nuance of Elizabeth II in The Crown, Tracy Ullman seems like a knock-off monarch and not even Kudrow, whose comic timing borders on genius, can save this piece, which like the old year itself, is probably best forgotten.

Sunday Indo Living