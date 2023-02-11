Scorching heat on deck and a hot-headed James Cameron – Irish ‘Titanic’ actor recalls being plucked from obscurity to star in megahit

The making of James Cameron’s $200m epic Titanic is legendary. There were reports of walkouts, tantrums, and stressed-out accountants arriving on set.

After the film was released, Kate Winslet told The Guardian that Cameron “has a temper like you wouldn’t believe. You’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.

It’s now 25 years since Cameron’s epic first hit the big screen; grossing $1.84bn at the box office and earning him an Oscar.

‘Some people had difficulties with Cameron because he is that perfectionist. It’s his way or the highway’

Actor Jason Barry, who took on the role of plucky Irish passenger Tommy Ryan, was fresh out of drama school and a big admirer of Cameron’s work when he was asked to audition.

“I couldn’t believe I got the chance to audition for him,” he said. “With Cameron directing, automatically you knew it was going to be a big film.”

Barry spent 25 minutes in an audition room improvising and performing for Cameron. Four weeks later, he got a call from his agent.

He had landed the gig.

It was time to pack his bags and fly to Rosarito, Mexico, for the next six months to film what was then the most expensive film ever made.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack in 1997's 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack in 1997's 'Titanic'

“Christ,” he remembers. “I was living in a really crappy bedsit in London at the time. I don’t know if you’ve seen the movie Withnail & I? But I was literally living that life.

" I didn’t even have a phone, there was a payphone in the hall.”

A month later he was on board a first-class flight.

While others had an intense relationship with Cameron, Barry liked his hands-on approach to film-making.

“I know some people had difficulties with him because he is that perfectionist, that alpha male kind of character. It’s his way or the highway…

"The odd time he might grab the camera off the cameraman because he wasn’t happy with the shot he was getting, so he did it himself.

"He was very hands-on… I had a great time with him,” he said.

Barry said he understood why tempers may have frayed given the colossal pressure Cameron was under.

“He was directing the biggest movie ever made. They were 18-hour days, he was editing during his lunch break.

"There would have been a lot of pressure,” he added.

Jason Barry as Tommy in the movie. Photo: CBS via Getty Images

Jason Barry as Tommy in the movie. Photo: CBS via Getty Images

The cast and crew were being put up in a luxury hotel on a nearby golf course near the set.

The scale and magnitude of the production struck Barry when he was being driven to the set on his first day.

“You would go over this hill and as you came down, you just saw the ship. You saw Titanic,” he said.

A 90pc size replica of the Harland & Wolff ocean liner sat on the coast of the Pacific Ocean in a purpose-built 360,000 sq ft pool that could house 17 million gallons of water.

“They built these four huge stages, some were underground and they could tilt them and bring different amounts of water inside.

"I had gone from doing a small little Irish film with Jared Leto in Howth [Last of the High Kings]. From Howth to this monster. It was very exciting.”

Since appearing in the film, Barry has starred several films and series; he played the ill-fated Dano onLove/Hate

Barry’s character Tommy is probably best remembered for telling lovestruck Jack that he has about as much chance of “angels flying out of your arse” than getting close to Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet).

"It’s a humorous line but filming was intense, and stiflingly hot.

“We used to hate it when we had scenes on the deck of the ship because it was outdoors and it was so hot,” Barry recalled.

This heat was made more oppressive as everyone was dressed in layers of period costume – and in Barry’s case a felt bowler hat.

“It was supposed to be cold because we were meant to be off the coast of Ireland but we were in Mexico and I had all this old gear on… I was like, ‘Can I take this hat off?’ and they said, ‘No, that’s your look’.”

His favourite scene to film was when the iceberg struck the ship and Tommy and other passengers are stuck behind a railing desperately trying to break free.

“He is angry and frustrated, and it’s just the injustice of that scene. I remember that day very well,” Barry added.

Since appearing in the film, Barry has starred several films and TV series; he played the ill-fated Dano on Love/Hate

Since appearing in the film, Barry has starred several films and TV series; he played the ill-fated Dano on Love/Hate

Filming the dance scene where Rose and Jack spin manically around to music is another highlight.

“That scene down in steerage was fun, I didn’t have a lot to do but I enjoyed the moment.”

But with its $200m budget, Titanic is the biggest film he was involved in. Just before its release, there was some speculation the film may not make its money back.

But Barry was always certain it would be a hit.

“You had great lead actors, everyone is fascinated with the Titanic, it’s a wonderful love story and James Cameron is the master of making blockbusters... It ticked all the boxes.”