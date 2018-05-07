Saoirse Ronan enjoyed VIP seats during a show of Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas

Saoirse Ronan (23) let her hair down in style when she caught a showing of Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas last week, enjoying a premium view from a VIP box at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Dancer Ryan Carlson shared a picture with the three-time Oscar nominee on Instagram, thanking her for coming in to see their one year anniversary performance. "There was a #LadyBird at the show this week #saoirseronan @saoirse_ronans thanks for coming to hang with us for our one year #anniversary," he captioned the picture.

The stage show, which is based on the smash hit Channing Tatum-produced series, inspired by his life before acting when he worked as a stripper, has been a popular port of call for celebrity guests since its launch last year, with Chrissy Teigen, Aubrey Plaza and Ellie Goulding, among the famous fans. The show describes itself as "a night of first-class entertainment" where guests enter the fictional Club Domina, and "marvel as thirteen of the hottest most talented men in the country perform in front of, behind, and on top of the excited audience."

"Sexy and daring strip and dance routines entwined with one-of-a-kind acts from a wild and diverse cast of performers. MAGIC MIKE LIVE LAS VEGAS is a sizzling 360º dance and acrobatic striptease spectacular guaranteed to bring on the heat." Ronan is back on the promotional trail for her latest film, The Seagull, the movie retelling of Anton Chekhov's 1895 book of the same name.

After the Oscars wrapped and awards season concluded, the Carlow native enjoyed some downtime back home in Ireland, but is now back on it as she also prepares to bolster incoming historical drama Mary, Queen of Scots.

Online Editors