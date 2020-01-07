Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley nominated for Bafta awards

Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley are in the running for a Bafta award.

Both Ronan and Buckley been nominated in Leading Actress category for their roles in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women film adaption and Wild Rose respectively.

Also in running in the same category is Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renée Zellweger for Judy.

Ronan’s nomination comes just after she missed out on winning Best Actress at the 2020 Golden Globes on Monday for her work in Little Women.

Academy award winner Renée Zellweger bagged the accolade instead for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.

Ronan’s Bafta nomination marks the fourth time she has been named in the category, as her roles in The Lovely Bones, Brooklyn and Lady Bird previously put her in the running.

However, it is the first time Buckley has been nominated.

Buckley, from Killarney, Co Kerry, first got her break in 2008 after appearing as a contestant on the BBC TV talent show I’d Do Anything.

She then went on to star in a number of BBC television dramas, as well as film Beast in 2017, Wild Rose a year later, and HBO miniseries Chernobyl in 2019.

The EE British Academy Film Awards revealed all the nominees across 25 categories on Tuesday.

Todd Phillips’ The Joker took the lead with 11 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, and Leading Actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

The 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall, London, and will be hosted by Graham Norton.

