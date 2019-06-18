Sandra Bullock reveals her motivation for taking on Bird Box role

Sandra Bullock said she took her award-winning role in Netflix horror film Bird Box because of her children.

The actress starred in the movie as a mother protecting her on-screen children from demonic monsters that caused anyone who saw them to go insane.

Bird Box became a huge hit for Netflix and spawned a wave of internet memes featuring Bullock’s character in blindfold.

Sandra Bullock praised her children as she won a prize for Bird Box at the MTV Movie and TV Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The actress, 54, picked up the prize for most frightened performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and in her acceptance speech revealed she took part in the film for son Louis, nine, and seven-year-old daughter Laila.

Speaking at the ceremony in Santa Monica, California, she said: “I made Bird Box because my children asked me why I never made anything for them.

“So when Bird Box crossed my path, I knew this was a story I needed to make because it was about family.

“And when I finished the film, I went to my babies and said ‘here, mommy made this for you and even though you can’t see it until you’re 21, because apparently a movie about being a mommy is a horror film, you will know when you see it there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you’.”

Is it too late for Sandra Bullock to adopt me?! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/Qx6sUB9Xbx — MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019

US actress Bullock, an Oscar winner for 2009 drama The Blind Side, said her children were her “first thought in the morning” and her “last thought at night”.

She added: “I was put on this Earth to protect you. You are my world. I love you so much. I will move mountains to make sure that you are safe.”

Bullock later joked her son told her he meant she should be doing superhero films, telling the audience she grounded him for his reaction.



She finished the acceptance speech by saying she was proud her son could be in a room with “real-life superheroes”, naming Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot – who presented her with the MTV award – and Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson.

“I’m sure he will notice that they are women, just like his mama,” Bullock added.

After being released on December 21, Netflix said Bird Box had been viewed by 45 million accounts in a week, making it the most-watched film within the first seven days on the platform.

Bird Box started a wave of memes as well as a viral challenge which saw people performing everyday tasks blindfolded.

Netflix was forced to issue a message telling fans not to take part in the challenge.

Press Association