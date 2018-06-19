Love, Simon stars Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale won the Best Kiss award at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards, meaning the prize has gone to a same-sex couple for the second year in a row.

Love, Simon stars Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale won the Best Kiss award at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards, meaning the prize has gone to a same-sex couple for the second year in a row.

Same-sex couple wins Best Kiss at the MTV Movie And TV Awards

Cast members from Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why presented the award, which was awarded to Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome in Moonlight in 2017.

Robinson and Lonsdale saw off competition from films and TV shows Jane the Virgin, Ready Player One, Riverdale and Stranger Things. Congrats to @lovesimonmovie's @notnickrob and @KeiynanLonsdale for winning Best Kiss at the #MTVAwards😘 pic.twitter.com/olg7h8fxl9 — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018 Accepting the award, 26-year-old Australian actor Lonsdale said: “You can live your dream and wear dresses, you can live your dreams and kiss the one you love, no matter what gender they are.”

Elsewhere, Stranger Things and Black Panther scooped awards in the first half of the show. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp won the award for Most Frightened Performance while Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman won Best Hero and the film’s Michael B Jordan won Best Villain.

Boseman, who played the Black Panther, handed over his prize to a fast food customer who saved lives when he fought off a gunman who opened fire in a restaurant. Congrats @chadwickboseman for winning 'Best Hero' 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vchNdV8EfV — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018 During his acceptance speech, the 40-year-old called James Shaw Jr on to the stage.

Shaw Jr disarmed an attacker armed with an assault rifle at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, in April. Four people were killed in the attack and suspected gunman Travis Reinking was later arrested away from the scene

Handing over the award on stage in Los Angeles, Boseman told Shaw Jr: “This is going to live at your house.”

He later tweeted: “During the show, I was honored to meet @JamesShawJr9. He saved countless lives by tackling a gunman who opened fire on people in Antioch, Tennessee in April. He’s a true hero that walks among us.”

🍿🍿🍿 and more 🍿… THANK YOU #MTVAwards! #BlackPanther fans, you’re incredible. During the show, I was honored to meet @JamesShawJr9. He saved countless lives by tackling a gunman who opened fire on people in Antioch, Tennessee in April. He’s a true hero that walks among us. pic.twitter.com/bIF8vOk3v3 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) June 19, 2018 Also victorious on the night was Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which won Best Reality Series.

Press Association