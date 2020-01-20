SAG Awards 2020: Winners, losers, and most memorable moments of the night

Parasite wins the top prize

South Korean dark comedy Parasite has continued its remarkable awards season run, taking the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The acclaimed film was already one of the most talked-about foreign-language movies of recent years before it pulled off a shock win for outstanding cast in a motion picture.

Director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which is nominated for best picture ahead of next month’s Oscars, is also nominated for four Baftas and earlier this year was named best film at the Cannes film festival.

The stars accepting the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for Parasite (Chris Pizzello/AP)

It has also established a firm presence online, where gifs from the film have become popular on Twitter and young cinephiles have dubbed themselves the #Bonghive.

The movie follows the unemployed Kim family, who slowly work their way into the lives and the home of the wealthy Park family.

They lie about their qualifications and relationship to each other to become indispensable to their oblivious employers and develop a taste for the good life.

The film stars the director’s frequent collaborator Song Kang Ho as Kim Ki-taek, whose family are all living in a squalid basement until his son lies his way into a tutoring job with the Parks.

One by one, they gradually infiltrate their luxurious home, attempting to take over their affluent lifestyle.

However, things take a dark turn when an unexpected interloper threatens their new comfort.

It has already won a Golden Globe for best foreign-language film and is now in the running for best film, best director, best original screenplay and best film not in the English language at the Baftas.

Parasite is released in Ireland on February 7.

Brad and Jen share a moment

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The former couple were married from 2000 to 2005, before Pitt got together with Angelina Jolie, who he eventually married in 2014.

They were photographed together backstage at the ceremony after Pitt won the best supporting actor gong for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Aniston was recognised with the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show.

A photo shared on the awards show’s official Twitter page shows them greeting each other, as Pitt holds her right hand and she reaches out to embrace him.

The ceremony also shared a video of Pitt attentively watching on a screen backstage as Aniston collected her prize.

We forever want to watch Brad watch Jen receive her Actor® #sagawards pic.twitter.com/4arINQhKQx January 20, 2020

Earlier in the evening, he had made a joke about his colourful love life as he picked up his prize for the Quentin Tarantino film, saying: “It was a difficult part, a guy who takes his shirt off, gets high and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch, big.”

Pitt split with Jolie in 2016 and he has since been photographed with a string of women, including Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat.

He previously collected a prize at the Golden Globes and said: “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating.”





Robert De Niro takes a pop

Robert De Niro took a thinly veiled swipe at Donald Trump as he decried “a blatant abuse of power”.

The venerated actor received the latest honour of his garlanded career when he was bestowed with a lifetime achievement gong during the SAGs.

To a lengthy standing ovation and loud cheers, Leonardo DiCaprio introduced De Niro to the stage, where he delivered a politically-charged acceptance speech.

Leonardo DiCaprio presented Robert De Niro with a lifetime achievement award at the SAG Awards (Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The 76-year-old two-time Oscar winner, a frequent and vociferous critic of the president, first praised the work of unions, saying politicians who support organised labour are more likely to be in favour of “a diverse citizenry, reproductive rights, sensible gun control and fair wages and benefit”.

Then, The Irishman star De Niro turned his attention to Mr Trump, though never mentioned the president by name.

“I can imagine some of you are saying, ‘Alright, let’s not get into the politics,’” De Niro said.

“But we’re in such a dire situation and it’s so deeply concerning to me and so many others, I have to say something. There’s right and there’s wrong, and there’s common sense and there’s abuse of power.

Robert De Niro poses with his lifetime achievement award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“And as a citizen, I have as much right as anybody – an actor, an athlete, a musician – anybody else to voice my opinion. And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I’m gonna use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power.”

The star-studded audience inside the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles delivered another roar of approval.

De Niro is one of Hollywood’s greatest ever stars known for films including The Godfather Part II, Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Goodfellas and Casino.

Before inviting De Niro to the stage, DiCaprio reflected on his career, which includes accolades such as Oscars, a Golden Globe and a presidential medal of freedom.

De Niro has won further critical acclaim for his role as ageing assassin Frank Sheeran in Netflix’s The Irishman.





Joaquin Phoenix dedicates win to Heath Ledger

Phoenix won the prize for outstanding performance by a male actor in a film and spent his acceptance speech praising his competition before dedicating the award to the late Heath Ledger who previously played Joker.

Speaking about fellow nominee Leonardo DiCaprio, he said, "When I started acting again, and going to auditions, I'd always get to like the final callback, and I think many people know what that's like.

"And there would always be, like, two other guys that I was up against. And we'd always lose to this one kid. No actor would ever say his name because it was, like, too much, but every casting director would whisper, 'It's Leonardo.'"

He also said Christian Bale, "never turns in a bad performance", adding, "It's infuriating. I wish you would one time just suck once."

Adam Driver, he said gives "beautiful, nuanced" performances and said he was "devastating" in Marriage Story, before praising Taron Egerton for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman. "I can't wait to see what else you can do," he added.

And the winners are:

Parasite was a shock winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards as Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger cemented their positions as Oscars favourites.

Here are the winners from the 26th SAG Awards:

Male actor in a comedy series - Tony Shalhoub (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)

Female actor in a comedy series - Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Ensemble in a comedy series - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Female actor in a supporting role - Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Male actor in a supporting role - Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood)

Female actor in a television movie or limited series - Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Female actor in a drama series - Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Male actor in a drama series - Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)

Ensemble in a drama series - The Crown

Male actor in a television movie or drama series - Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Male actor in a leading role - Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Female actor in a leading role - Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Cast in a motion picture - Parasite

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture - Avengers: Endgame

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series - Game Of Thrones





