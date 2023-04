Ryuichi Sakamoto who wrote music for The Last Emperor and The Revenant dies

Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at the age of 71 (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese composer who wrote the music for Hollywood movies such as The Last Emperor and The Revenant, has died. He was 71.

Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement that Mr Sakamoto died on March 28.

Mr Sakamoto, who had suffered from cancer in recent years, had also acted in films, including playing a Japanese soldier in Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence, alongside David Bowie.

He was a pioneer in electronics music of the late 1970s, founding the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi.

He has been nominated several times for the Grammy Award, and won for his work in The Last Emperor.