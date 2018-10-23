Entertainment Movies

Ryan Reynolds wishes himself happy birthday with hilarious post

He is married to actress Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds wished himself a happy birthday with an hilarious post on Instagram (PA Images on behalf of So TV)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Ryan Reynolds wished himself a happy birthday with a funny post on Instagram.

The Hollywood actor and star of films including Green Lantern and Deadpool celebrates turning 43 on Tuesday.

Alongside a childhood picture of himself and his late father, James, Reynolds wrote: “Happy Birthday to me. Or as Dad used to affectionately say, ‘the condom broke’.”

This is not the first time Reynolds’ birthday has led to a funny social media post.

For the Canadian actor’s 42nd birthday, his wife Blake Lively shared a picture of Reynolds with fellow star Ryan Gosling – cropping most of her husband’s face from the image.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday baby.” Gossip Girl star Lively has yet to publicly wish her husband a happy birthday this year.

