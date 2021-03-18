Ryan Reynolds watches his 2011 superhero flop Green Lantern for the first time

Ryan Reynolds live-tweeted as he watched his critically panned 2011 superhero film Green Lantern for the first time (Ian West/PA)

Ryan Reynolds live-tweeted as he watched his critically panned 2011 superhero film Green Lantern for the first time.

The Hollywood star and co-owner of Wrexham football club said he had never seen the movie, which was a box office bomb.

It was on the set of Green Lantern Reynolds, 44, met his wife Blake Lively.

Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut â and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST Iâll do something Iâve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

He said he was watching the film to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and used his live tweeting to plug his gin brand.

His early observations included: “I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch.”

He described his character Hal Jordan – a pilot who gets superpowers from a ring – as “reckless but likable”.

Reynolds revealed he still has the ring from the film and shared a picture with fans.

He praised his co-stars, including Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett, Tim Robbins, Geoffrey Rush and Michael Clarke Duncan, and said: “There’s a lot of heavy hitters in the movie. Not always used in the right way… but still… heavy hitters.”

After Green Lantern concluded, Reynolds said the film “ain’t a tragedy”.

Maybe itâs the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work â and while itâs not perfect, it ainât a tragedy. Next time I wonât wait a decade to watch. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

He said: “Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch.”

Green Lantern was supposed to launch a franchise but Warner Bros reportedly cancelled those plans following the negative response to the film.

The movie was directed by Martin Campbell, who is known for his work on James Bond films GoldenEye and Casino Royale.

It grossed 219 million dollars (£157 million) against a production budget of 200 million dollars (£143 million).

