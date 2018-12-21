Ryan Reynolds has been pranked by his Hollywood chums.

Ryan Reynolds turns up in Christmas jumper after being pranked by stars

The actor, 42, posted a snap of himself wearing an ornate Christmas jumper, alongside Jake Gyllenhall and Hugh Jackman.

They said “it was a sweater party”, he wrote.

Ryan Reynolds posted the snap on Instagram (Ryan Reynolds/Instagram)

His A-List friends looked as though they could not stop laughing, while Reynolds kept a straight face, at what looked like a festive party.

The Green Lantern and Deadpool star, who is married to Blake Lively, is known for his funny Instagram posts.

Recent posts include a quip about meeting Sir Paul McCartney.

Reynolds shared a picture on himself with the Beatles star – and joked that it was probably a lifetime highlight for Sir Paul.

“Have you ever had a dream to meet someone so badly and somehow it comes true?

“You’re welcome, Paul,” he wrote.

Press Association