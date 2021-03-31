| 14°C Dublin

Ryan Reynolds reveals he has had the coronavirus jab

The actor shared an image on social media of him being given the vaccine.

By Tom Horton, PA

Ryan Reynolds has revealed he has had the coronavirus vaccine.

The Hollywood star, 44, shared an image on social media of the jab being administered into his arm.

In an apparent reference to a conspiracy theory about coronavirus, the Deadpool actor joked: “Finally got 5G.”

In the UK, famous faces including naturalist Sir David Attenborough, actor Sir Ian McKellen and Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith have been vaccinated.

US stars who have had the jab include actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, actress Jessica Chastain and singer Dolly Parton.

