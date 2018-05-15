Ryan Reynolds arrived at a special screening of Deadpool 2 along with his wife, Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds is joined by wife Blake Lively at special Deadpool 2 screening

The Canadian actor, 41, was joined on the red carpet in New York by 30-year-old Lively, who he has been married to since 2012.

He plays the title role in Deadpool 2. NY Special Screening of “Deadpool 2” Reynolds donned a smart dark suit over a camel-coloured cardigan while Lively wore a black dress coupled with a dark red sash tied into a bow at the waist.

Deadpool 2’s other cast members, including Zazie Beetz who plays Domino, were also pictured at the event. In the build-up to the film’s release, Reynolds jokingly apologised to David Beckham for making fun of his speaking voice while in character as Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively were pictured at a special screening of Deadpool 2 in New York (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) In a clip shared by Reynolds, Beckham can be seen watching a scene from the first Deadpool film on repeat in which Reynolds jokes that the footballer sounds like he has consumed a can of helium. As Beckham stews over the scene, he receives a text message from the comic book character asking for forgiveness.

Actress Zazie Beetz attends a special screening of Deadpool 2 in New York (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) Deadpool then appears at his front door to apologise with a glass of milk and cookies only to have the door slammed in his face. The pair eventually embrace in a “healing hug”.

Alongside the video, Reynolds tweeted: “Little known fact: Canadians are born with a black belt in apology.”

Deadpool 2 is released in UK cinemas on May 15.

