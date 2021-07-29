Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer front NHS blood donation drive

Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer have joined forces to front an NHS campaign to encourage blood donors to come forward.

The Canadian star, 44, and Liverpudlian actress, 28, who appear together in forthcoming comedy Free Guy, feature in a comedic video promoting the cause.

Twentieth Century Studios film Free Guy, which is directed by Shawn Levy, tells the story of Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story.

The video, recorded against the backdrop of a film set, sees Reynolds calling for the public to be like his character in the film who “always gives 100% at everything he does”.

Killing Eve star Comer, meanwhile, says every donation could save up to three lives.

The clip also includes snippets from Free Guy, including a scene in which Reynolds declares: “There’s a little hero inside all of us.”

Printable badges sporting the logo “I’m a great guy” are also available to download online as part of the campaign.

The NHS is calling for blood donors to come forward if they are O positive, O negative or B negative.

Comer is due to appear in a number of forthcoming TV and film projects, including Sir Ridley Scott’s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel, while Reynolds recently completed a takeover of Welsh football club Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.