Ryan Murphy shares first look at Meryl Streep and ‘icon-packed’ cast of The Prom

Ryan Murphy has offered a first look at Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and his “icon-packed” cast of The Prom.

The producer shared a photograph of the cast in costume as the characters from the film adaptation of the 2018 Broadway show, as he sits in the middle.

Also featured are Kerry Washington, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells.

He captioned the photo: “Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix’s THE PROM.

“A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now. Christmas is right around the corner…”

A premiere date has not yet been set, but Murphy’s post implies it will be unveiled over the festive period.

Streep can be seen in a bright red wig, while Kidman sports a black baker boy hat and green thigh-high boots.

Streep will reportedly play Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony winner who teams with Barry Glickman (Corden) in a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt.

After career-ending reviews, they decide – along with Kidman as Angie Dickinson and Rannells as Trent Oliver – to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers.

They find one in Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who is not allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom.

Announcing The Prom movie on Instagram last year, Murphy wrote: “THE PROM is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway.

“It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights.

“I feel a special connection to it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where I grew up, too.

“I’m thrilled to announce I’m turning it into a MOVIE EVENT for Netflix, and I’m bringing producers @billdamaschke and @dori.berinsteinand the amazing creative team with me — Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, Tony Award winner Bob Martin, Tony award nominee @sklarbar73 and Tony Award nominee @Chadbeg.

“See it first at the Longacre Theatre. It has a musical score that will leave you singing for days, a hilarious and moving book and some of the most showstopping direction, choreography and performances I’ve ever seen on Broadway.”

