Russell Crowe jokes that decades of self-isolation prepared him for lockdown

Russell Crowe says he has been self-isolating for decades (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Russell Crowe has joked he has found lockdown easy because he has been self-isolating for more than 30 years.

The actor made the comments during a video call with actress Nicole Kidman, which was shared by Variety.

Crowe said he has not been struggling to adapt to the crisis.

Expand Close The Gladiator star says he is ‘quite good’ at self-isolating (Lauren Hurley/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Gladiator star says he is ‘quite good’ at self-isolating (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“Well, Nicole, as it turns out I have been practicing self-isolation for some three decades or more,” he said.

“Turns out I’m quite good at it and I have had no problems whatsoever self-isolating away from the rest of the world.”

Crowe said that he had been “getting a lot done without having to get on a plane and rush around”.

Expand Close Crowe made the comments while talking to Kidman (Matt Crossick/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Crowe made the comments while talking to Kidman (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Gladiator star added: “The way I have been describing it is it feels like I was dragging a whole bunch of tin cans and loose tailpipes behind me and I have actually stopped in one place and they have unfolded like a list.”

During the discussion the pair said they would like to work together on stage.

Crowe said it would be enjoyable, adding: “We should definitely find something we can have fun with though, we don’t want to be doing something that has some nihilistic end or whatever.”

PA Media