| 12.5°C Dublin

Russell Crowe jokes that decades of self-isolation prepared him for lockdown

The actor made the comments in a discussion with Nicole Kidman.

Russell Crowe says he has been self-isolating for decades (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) Expand

Close

Russell Crowe says he has been self-isolating for decades (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Russell Crowe says he has been self-isolating for decades (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Russell Crowe says he has been self-isolating for decades (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

Russell Crowe has joked he has found lockdown easy because he has been self-isolating for more than 30 years.

The actor made the comments during a video call with actress Nicole Kidman, which was shared by Variety.

Crowe said he has not been struggling to adapt to the crisis.

The Gladiator star says he is &lsquo;quite good&rsquo; at self-isolating (Lauren Hurley/PA) Expand

Close

The Gladiator star says he is &lsquo;quite good&rsquo; at self-isolating (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The Gladiator star says he is ‘quite good’ at self-isolating (Lauren Hurley/PA)

PA

The Gladiator star says he is ‘quite good’ at self-isolating (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“Well, Nicole, as it turns out I have been practicing self-isolation for some three decades or more,” he said.

“Turns out I’m quite good at it and I have had no problems whatsoever self-isolating away from the rest of the world.”

Crowe said that he had been “getting a lot done without having to get on a plane and rush around”.

Crowe made the comments while talking to Kidman (Matt Crossick/PA) Expand

Close

Crowe made the comments while talking to Kidman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Crowe made the comments while talking to Kidman (Matt Crossick/PA)

PA

Crowe made the comments while talking to Kidman (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Gladiator star added: “The way I have been describing it is it feels like I was dragging a whole bunch of tin cans and loose tailpipes behind me and I have actually stopped in one place and they have unfolded like a list.”

During the discussion the pair said they would like to work together on stage.

Crowe said it would be enjoyable, adding: “We should definitely find something we can have fun with though, we don’t want to be doing something that has some nihilistic end or whatever.”

PA Media