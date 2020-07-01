Russell Crowe jokes that decades of self-isolation prepared him for lockdown

| 12.5°C Dublin
Russell Crowe has joked he has found lockdown easy because he has been self-isolating for more than 30 years.
The actor made the comments during a video call with actress Nicole Kidman, which was shared by Variety.
Crowe said he has not been struggling to adapt to the crisis.
“Well, Nicole, as it turns out I have been practicing self-isolation for some three decades or more,” he said.
“Turns out I’m quite good at it and I have had no problems whatsoever self-isolating away from the rest of the world.”
Crowe said that he had been “getting a lot done without having to get on a plane and rush around”.
The Gladiator star added: “The way I have been describing it is it feels like I was dragging a whole bunch of tin cans and loose tailpipes behind me and I have actually stopped in one place and they have unfolded like a list.”
During the discussion the pair said they would like to work together on stage.
Crowe said it would be enjoyable, adding: “We should definitely find something we can have fun with though, we don’t want to be doing something that has some nihilistic end or whatever.”
PA Media