Russell Crowe: A lone iconoclast in an age of deadly dull stars, there's fight left in the gladiator yet

Russell Crowe is at his most operatically unpleasant in his new film, Unhinged, which opened in cinemas yesterday. In a case of extreme road rage, he plays an unnamed, economically downtrodden man who takes sufficient exception to being cut up in traffic by a well-heeled woman (Caren Pistorius) that he embarks on a murderous rampage, trailing chaos and carnage in his wake.

Big Russ is good at this kind of bug-eyed, maniacal stuff, and stole the show earlier this year in the indie hit True History of the Kelly Gang, playing a psychotic 19th century bush ranger. In fact, he's come to specialise in playing thugs and monsters over the last decade or so, including Jekyll/Hyde in The Mummy, a snub-nosed enforcer in The Nice Guys, the odious and petty tormentor Javert in Les Misérables and a drug-addicted bounty killer in The Man with the Iron Fists.

His turns in these films have sometimes been described as casual, even contemptuous, an attitude reminiscent of his great hero Marlon Brando, about whom he once wrote a song. Through the 1970s and 80s, the once-mighty Brando seemed more interested in money than scripts, pocketed hefty pay cheques for fleeting, sardonic appearances in silly films, and he became notoriously difficult to work with.

The most infamous of those roles was his 10-minute turn as Jor-El in Richard Donner's Superman (1978), for which he was paid $4m and a percentage of the film's profits: Brando later sued the producers, hoping to get more. Crowe played the same role (for a slightly smaller fee) in Zack Snyder's 2013 reboot Man of Steel, and has himself proved a prickly collaborator in the past.

I think not, and while his career does seem to have meandered somewhat in recent years, there is evidence that when the script is right and Crowe respects the director he's working with, he is still capable of special things.

Perhaps it was inevitable, given his early preference for action films, that his career would hit a bumpy patch as he got older. Crowe is not one of nature's diplomats. He has a reputation for hot-headedness that has surely put off some producers and directors over the years, and he has never been a fan of Hollywood. "I'd move to Los Angeles," he has said, "if Australia and New Zealand were swallowed up by a huge tidal wave, if there was a bubonic plague in Europe, and if the continent of Africa disappeared in some Martian attack."

One takes his point, but I think Crowe's antagonism has robbed us of more big performances from a refreshingly upfront actor whose talent and star quality are beyond doubt.

In an age where most film stars are deadly dull health freaks who go to bed early and spend most of their free time saving the planet and making a show of being charitable, Crowe is a lone iconoclast whose behaviour harks back to a time when movie folk were larger than life and rules were for the little people. You could also argue that he has been unfairly demonised by the tabloid press for refusing to play the celebrity game.

Acting came naturally to him and he was only seven when he made his professional debut in an Australian TV show called Spyforce. But as he pointed out to me when I interviewed him a few years back, he was not a child star. "I was a child extra," he explained - "very different thing. I got to watch and learn and observe without any responsibility. It was a line here, a line there, small parts you know, and then I started getting bigger roles in theatre. Then, because you have a theatre background, they call on you to play the character, as opposed to some kid that they'd pull off a beach to play the lead role, you know, and so I got to learn."

Endearingly, Crowe was denied big parts for years because of a dental injury he refused point blank to fix. "I got my front tooth kicked out in a football game when I was 10," he told me, "and I never had it replaced, much to my mother's horror. For all of those years, her son had one front tooth, and in all the family photos, I'm never smiling. For years and years, I refused to get it fixed, and my vibe on it used to be, hey listen, this was a thing that happened to me, and I'm gonna remain authentic, right. When I look back on it now, I wonder what the f*** was I thinking!"

In 1990, a director called George Ogilvie persuaded Crowe to get his tooth fixed for a role in his first feature film, The Crossing. Almost immediately, everything changed. Within a few years, he had become a rising star in Australia thanks to his portrayal of a deranged neo-Nazi in Geoffrey Wright's Romper Stomper, and in 1995 he was cast opposite Sharon Stone in Sam Raimi's stylish revisionist western The Quick and the Dead.

His star quality was obvious, used to memorable effect by Curtis Hanson in his 1997 box office smash LA Confidential, which starred Crowe as a cop with rage issues who helps smash a ring of police corruption in the city. He was Oscar-nominated for his heavyweight turns in Michael Mann's The Insider (2000) and Ron Howard's A Beautiful Mind (2002). But it was Gladiator that made Crowe a megastar.

"The scale of that set was gigantic," he recalled when we spoke. "In the fight scenes, in the Colosseum, there'd be 5,000 extras in costume, watching you shooting. That's big theatre, man. So in order to get the crowd behind me, I'd go out and do a physical warm-up in front of them every morning, start slow and jog around and then build it up with push-ups or whatever, and when I could see that Ridley was now ready to shoot, I would bow in every direction and they would applaud, you know, and then it was on with the show.

"I knew at the end of the shoot that we had achieved something really special, but I had no idea how big it was going to be."

Gladiator was so big, it's hard to imagine anyone else having the charisma to anchor it, but it proved a tough act to follow. Crowe was well cast in Peter Weir's seafaring saga Master and Commander, the right man to play boxer Jim Braddock in Ron Howard's hit Cinderella Man, and excellent opposite Denzel Washington in Ridley Scott's American Gangster. But sometimes Crowe's heft and charisma could make lesser films look small, and fronting up risky failures like Darren Aronofsky's biblical epic Noah did not help his star power, which by the mid-2010s had begun to fade.

There has, of course, been the odd angry incident: bar fights, a backstage row at the Baftas, an airborne telephone at a New York hotel. Crowe seems calmer now, but not all that bothered about the supporting roles he has asked to take. His best days, you might think, are behind him.

Or are they? His performance in Unhinged is a distillation of blind fury: more important by far is his work on The Loudest Voice, an acclaimed TV miniseries which detailed the serial sexual abuse of Fox News boss Roger Ailes. Sienna Miller and Naomi Watts played two of Ailes' most high-profile victims at the station, but Crowe's portrait of the man was compelling, irresistible: instead of playing him as an out-and-out monster, Crowe caught his oily charisma, his sleight of hand as a bully, and his chilling way of making unwanted sexual advances seem almost normal.

His performance won him a well-deserved Golden Globe and offered rich proof if anyone needed it that he is still a great screen actor. His forthcoming projects include a biopic of the mercurial chef Marco Pierre White, which he will star in and direct. Now that should be a chef worth watching.