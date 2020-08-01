| 15.5°C Dublin

Russell Crowe: A lone iconoclast in an age of deadly dull stars, there's fight left in the gladiator yet

Film

Russell Crowe in Unhinged Expand
Crowe as Roger Ailes Expand
Russell Crowe in Gladiator Expand
Crowe in Romper Stomper Expand

Paul Whitington

Russell Crowe is at his most operatically unpleasant in his new film, Unhinged, which opened in cinemas yesterday. In a case of extreme road rage, he plays an unnamed, economically downtrodden man who takes sufficient exception to being cut up in traffic by a well-heeled woman (Caren Pistorius) that he embarks on a murderous rampage, trailing chaos and carnage in his wake.

Big Russ is good at this kind of bug-eyed, maniacal stuff, and stole the show earlier this year in the indie hit True History of the Kelly Gang, playing a psychotic 19th century bush ranger. In fact, he's come to specialise in playing thugs and monsters over the last decade or so, including Jekyll/Hyde in The Mummy, a snub-nosed enforcer in The Nice Guys, the odious and petty tormentor Javert in Les Misérables and a drug-addicted bounty killer in The Man with the Iron Fists.

His turns in these films have sometimes been described as casual, even contemptuous, an attitude reminiscent of his great hero Marlon Brando, about whom he once wrote a song. Through the 1970s and 80s, the once-mighty Brando seemed more interested in money than scripts, pocketed hefty pay cheques for fleeting, sardonic appearances in silly films, and he became notoriously difficult to work with.