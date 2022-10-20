Run it back! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel mark 10th wedding anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary (PA)

Justin Timberlake has marked his 10th wedding anniversary with Jessica Biel, describing her as a “beautiful human”.

The couple married in 2012 at the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy, and share two children.

Posting a series of photos on Instagram, the singer and actor, 41, wrote: “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

The photos from throughout the years showed them picking grapes in a vineyard, walking the red carpet together and sharing a dinner.

Hollywood star Biel, 40, also celebrated the occasion, writing: “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

She posted photos showing them on a hiking trip and wearing matching sweatshirts.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The pair share two sons – seven-year-old Silas and two-year-old Phineas.

The couple made headlines in December 2019 when Timberlake publicly apologised after he was pictured holding hands with a co-star.

He was photographed hand in hand with Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans while filming Palmer.

Video of the Day

Timberlake apologised to Biel and insisted nothing had happened between them.