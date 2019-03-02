Rose McGowan reveals she had an abortion after birth control failed

Rose McGowan has revealed she had an abortion after her birth control failed.

The actress and activist, a prominent member of the #MeToo movement, said she is not ashamed of having a termination and does not regret the decision.

McGowan, 45, shared the news while replying to a tweet that said abortion is “common, normal and safe” and that one in four women undergo the procedure by age 45.

into my world and simultaneously change the world. I do not regret my decision and it was not made lightly. If you do not want an abortion, don’t get one. My body, my choice, my life. Have you had to make a choice? Let’s talk and use hashtag #HonestAbortion — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 1, 2019

She said: “I have had an abortion and I support this message. I am not ashamed, nor should you be. That 60% of those who choose to have abortions are already mothers says a lot- they understand more than anyone. I was on birth control and it failed. I realized I could not bring a child into my world and simultaneously change the world.

“I do not regret my decision and it was not made lightly. If you do not want an abortion, don’t get one. My body, my choice, my life.”

McGowan, who did not reveal any further details of her pregnancy, asked other women who have “had to make a choice” to join in the discussion on the hashtag #HonestAbortion.

Rose McGowan has revealed she once had an abortion (Ian West/PA)

She was praised by fans for sharing her story.

Italian-born actress McGowan is known for starring in films including Scream as well as the supernatural TV drama series Charmed.

She was one of the first women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and is a leading member of the #MeToo movement.

Last year she became the first woman to win the Inspiration prize at the GQ Men Of The Year awards.

Press Association