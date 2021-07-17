| 17.1°C Dublin

Rosamund Pike and Tilda Swinton lead stars on final day of Cannes

The annual festival is coming to a close.

Rosamund Pike (Brynn Anderson/AP) Expand

Rosamund Pike (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Rosamund Pike, Tilda Swinton and Gemma Chan dazzled at the screening of OSS 117: From Africa With Love at the Cannes Film Festival.

The French spy comedy drew a number of Hollywood stars on the final day of the annual event on the French Riviera.

Swinton showed off her quirky sense of style in a white shirt featuring a dove in black, completed with gold buttons, which she wore with loose black trousers.

Tilda Swinton (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Expand

Tilda Swinton (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The actress, who turned 60 in November, wore her strawberry blonde hair in a dramatic quiff.

She posed hand in hand with Colombian actor Juan Pablo Urrego and Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

Rosamund Pike (Vianney Le Caer/AP) Expand

Rosamund Pike (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Gone Girl star Pike, 42, walked the carpet in a red tulle full-length gown featuring a chiffon skirt.

Stopping to wave to fans, she wore her blonde hair in a straight bob.

Gemma Chan (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Expand

Gemma Chan (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Crazy Rich Asians star Chan, 38, walked the carpet in a gold sequinned halterneck gown which she completed with black stilettos and red lipstick.

The actress paused to blow a kiss to the assembled fans.

OSS 117: From Africa With Love is the third film in the OSS117 series starring The Artist’s Jean Dujardin as secret service agent Hubert Bonisseur de La Bath.

