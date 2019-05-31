Robert Pattinson ‘the new Batman’

Robert Pattinson has been approved as the new Batman, according to reports from the US.

Robert Pattinson has been approved as the new Batman, according to reports from the US.

The actor has reportedly been given the nod by Warner Bros to take on the superhero role.

Reports suggest Pattinson’s appointment is a done deal and he will follow on from Ben Affleck in the DC franchise.

Ben Affleck previously took on the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice (Ian West/PA)

Variety said the Twilight star will officially take on the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming instalment, The Batman.

The film is not due for release until 2021.

Pattinson has recently enjoyed critical praise following the screening of his feature The Lighthouse in Cannes.

The Batman will be directed by Matt Reeves.

Press Association