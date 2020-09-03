Robert Pattinson ‘tests positive for Covid-19’ halting The Batman filming

Robert Pattinson is in the title role of The Batman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, halting filming of the film The Batman, days after it resumed following lockdown.

Warner Bros confirmed a member of the production team was self-isolating but did not say who.

A spokeswoman for the studios said: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols.

“Filming is temporarily paused.”

Expand Close The Batman was filming in Glasgow earlier this year (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Batman was filming in Glasgow earlier this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

US outlets Variety and Vanity Fair quoted unnamed sources close to the production which said the person in question was Pattinson.

The superhero film, which features the British actor as the caped superhero, only recently returned to filming near London following a six-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

Filming began in Glasgow earlier this year but was halted due to the pandemic.

It was initially due for release in June 2021 but was delayed to October 1 2021.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman will see 34-year-old Pattinson follow in the footsteps of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

The film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.

Last month, a trailer saw Twilight star Pattinson debut as a darker, brooding Bruce Wayne.

Fans speculated on social media as to whether a glimpse of a character in heavy prosthetics was Colin Farrell in his role as Penguin.

Pattinson’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

PA Media